Following the resignation of Gareth Southgate, England U21 national team coach Lee Carsley has been appointed interim England national team coach.

According to the Football Association (FA), 50-year-old Carsley will initially coach England in the two Nations League games against Ireland and Finland in September. It is not ruled out that he will remain coach in the fall until a permanent solution is found.

Lee Carsley has been in charge of England's U21s for three years. A year ago, he led this team to the U21 European Championship title. Carsley has already been part of Gareth Southgate's extended staff at the last three major tournaments for the senior national team (European Championship 2021, World Cup 2022 and European Championship 2024).

