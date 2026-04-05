April 5th, 2026 London Stadium, London, England FA Cup Football, West Ham United versus Leeds United Noah Okafor of Leeds United on the ball KatiexChan IMAGO/Action Plus

Leeds are back in the semi-finals of the FA Cup for the first time since 1987. The team beat West Ham 4-2 on penalties in a highly dramatic quarter-final.

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For a long time, Leeds United looked like the certain winners, not least thanks to Noah Okafor's strong work up front. The attacking midfielder shone in the 26th minute with the assist for Ao Tanaka's 1:0 opening goal. Okafor had 41 touches on the ball and was substituted for former FCZ player Wilfried Gnonto in the 69th minute with the score at 1-0.

After Dominic Calvert-Lewin had increased the score to 2-0 for Leeds with a penalty in the 75th minute, the historic semi-final place seemed to be secured. But West Ham struck back in a crazy spell of injury time: Mateus Fernandes (93') and Axel Disasi (96') unexpectedly rescued the home team with a late double to take the game into extra time.

As no more goals were scored in the additional 30 minutes, the game had to be decided from the penalty spot. Leeds proved to have the better nerves there, even without Okafor, who had already been substituted: while West Ham's Jarrod Bowen and Pablo failed with their attempts, Leeds scored four in a row after an initial miss by Joël Piroe. Pascal Struijk converted the decisive penalty to make it 4-2 in the shootout and seal Leeds' first semi-final appearance in 39 years. Back then, in 1987, they were defeated in the final round after extra time by eventual cup winners Coventry City.