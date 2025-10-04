Noah Okafor is celebrated by his teammates. Keystone

Leeds United lose 2-1 to Tottenham despite a goal from Noah Okafor.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Noah Okafor proved his ability to score on Saturday. The 25-year-old from Basel converted a rebound after half an hour to bring Leeds United back on level terms against Tottenham Hotspur. However, the Swiss international's second goal of the season was not enough to secure victory for the Premier League promotion contenders. Mohammed Kudus put the Londoners decisively in front after just under an hour.

Okafor has not been called up for the upcoming international matches. Should he score regularly in the Premier League, the door will surely open again.

Rankings and telegrams

Leeds United - Tottenham Hotspur 1:2 (1:1). - Goals: 23rd Tel 0:1. 34th Okafor 1:1. 57th Kudus 1:2. - Comments: Leeds United with Okafor (until 79).