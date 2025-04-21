Isaac Schmidt could play in the Premier League next season IMAGO/Pro Sports Images

Leeds United, featuring Swiss international Isaac Schmidt, return to the Premier League two years after relegation.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The team of former Gladbach coach Daniel Farke secured promotion with a 6-0 home win in the 44th and third-last round of the Championship.

Schmidt, who joined Leeds from St.Gallen last summer, has so far had to make do with partial appearances in England's second-highest division, including on Sunday when he came on as a substitute with 14 minutes remaining.

In addition to Leeds, the second team to be directly promoted has already been confirmed. Burnley made an immediate return to the Premier League one year after relegation. The third promoted team will be determined in the play-offs.

😍 WE ARE GOING UP!!! pic.twitter.com/abetGtf9hO — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 21, 2025

