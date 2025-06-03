Nadine Riesen's disappointment is written all over her face in the SRF interview after the game. Screenshot: SRF

The Swiss national team put in a committed performance against Norway, but still lost 1-0 and were relegated. The players have mixed feelings after the game.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss national team loses 0:1 against Norway and is relegated to League B in the Nations League.

The players are disappointed about the relegation, but not about their performance in the last game against Norway. Riesen, for example, says: "It felt like we had more than 90 percent possession."

On July 2, Switzerland will face Norway again in the opening game of the European Championship at home. Everyone agrees: Norway can be beaten. Show more

What are your first thoughts after relegation? Géraldine Reuteler, an asset against Norway, says in an interview with SRF: "It's difficult to find the right words now. Of course I'm disappointed. We all really fought until the end. Every single one of us gave it our all. I think we definitely deserved a goal."

She believes that it was the team's downfall in the Nations League that they were rarely able to put in a good performance over 90 minutes. "But I think we played a very good game today. Of course it's annoying to concede a goal after four minutes. We fought until the end and I'm proud of the team."

Nadine Riesen said: "I think we showed a very clear response after the game against France. I'm convinced that every player left her heart on the pitch. And that's exactly what we wanted, we wanted to go full throttle. We wanted to show a response and I'm extremely proud that we did that. But we didn't score the goals, which is just very bitter. We more than deserved it."

Is it all the more bitter because Norway could have been beaten? "Yes, of course. It felt like we had more than 90 percent possession. We had more phases of possession, we had more attacks and it felt like they had one shot on goal. In terms of fair play, it wasn't entirely on our side either, very disappointing I would say. So it's a shame how it went. We've learned a few things now, but it's very annoying that we've been relegated."

As far as the home European Championships are concerned, she is not worried. "I'm ultra-confident in every player. We left our hearts on the pitch today. I'm convinced that we can still score the goals. It's just disappointing for the fans. Thanks to everyone who came."

Riola Xhemaili, who was given a chance in the national team for the first time in a long time, said in an interview with SRF: "It was a good match for us. We learned a lot in the Nations League. This game showed that we can beat Norway on July 2. We hardly conceded anything in the second half, pressed forward and won a lot of balls. We can build on that."

They performed as a unit and showed "that we Swiss women can also fight and are really a team". But is that enough to be successful at the European Championships? "We still have a whole preparation phase to train and grow together even more." What did it mean to her personally to be substituted? "It's always an honor to wear this jersey and to be able to play for my country."

The press conference with Pia Sundhage