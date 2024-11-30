Alisha Lehmann is lacking any coolness. Picture: Keystone

After an appealing first half (0:1), the Swiss national team is put to the test after the break. Here are the Nati scores for the 6-0 defeat against Germany.

Patrick Lämmle

Telegram Switzerland - Germany 0:6 (0:1)

Zurich. - 17'306 spectators. - SR Gonzalez (ESP). - Goals: 43rd Nüsken 0:1. 50th Freigang 0:2. 56th Schüller 0:3. 65th Freigang 0:4. 73rd Zicai 0:5. 91st Schüller 0:6.

Switzerland: Herzog; Maritz, Calligaris, Stierli; Beney (57. Baumann), Vallotto (57. Bienz), Schertenleib (57. Mauron), Riesen (84. Terchoun); Crnogorcevic (73. Csillag), Lehmann (46. Piubel).

Remarks: Switzerland without Bachmann (sick), Reuteler, Bühler, Luyet and Wälti (all injured). Show more

4.5 Goal Elvira Herzog

Herzog exudes a lot of confidence in the first half. She thwarted two potential scoring chances by rushing out of the box and throwing herself into the ball. She was also on hand to save a dangerous shot from distance. She was powerless to prevent the goal just before the break. Herzog was criminally let down in the second half. Despite the six goals conceded, the new number 1 can leave the pitch with her head held high, because she really doesn't do a bad job on this cold November evening.

4 Defense Noelle Maritz

Switzerland conceded six goals, but Maritz was not the focus of any of them. The 28-year-old played with her usual composure and hardly made any mistakes.

3 Defense Viola Calligaris

In the first half, Calligaris doesn't make any mistakes at all and plays a great game. After the break, however, the Juve defender's game no longer runs smoothly. At 2:0, she was close to Laura Freigang, but was unable to prevent her from finishing successfully. The 28-year-old then looks older than she is when she concedes the third goal. Calligaris said after the game: "We completely collapsed in the second half."

3.5 Defense Julia Stierli

The 27-year-old played an unremarkable game without making any major mistakes. However, Stierli didn't put out any fires and that was what was needed on this evening.

4 Midfield Iman Beney

Beney gets into the duels well and plays a decent game. However, as she does a lot of defensive work, she can hardly show off her offensive qualities. Her pass to Crnogorcevic in the 36th minute is strong, but unfortunately she doesn't know what to do with it. Beney was substituted in the 57th minute with the score at 0:3. It was hardly due to her performance that she had to leave the field. It is more likely that Pia Sundhage wants to play Beney with fully charged batteries next Tuesday in England.

4 Midfield Smilla Vallotto

In the 7th minute, Vallotto won the ball and launched Alisha Lehmann with a long ball into the deep. She deserves an assist for this, but that's not how it works. Thereafter, however, there were hardly any highlights from the high-class player, although she worked hard. Vallotto was substituted in the 57th minute.

3 Midfield Coumba Sow

When she conceded the first goal after a corner, Sow was not close enough to her opponent. "I take credit for the goal," said Sow after the match. However, the 30-year-old cannot be absolved of all blame for the fourth and fifth goals conceded. She could have stopped the goals with better positioning.

4.5 Midfield Sydney Schertenleib

The 17-year-old has the best offensive actions on offer. In the 10th minute, she launched Crnogorcevic after winning the ball and after around half an hour, she showed in several actions that she has a lot of talent. She certainly has a good chance of being in the starting eleven again against England. In the 57th minute, she makes way for Sandrine Mauron, who is ten years her senior.

3.5 Midfield Nadine Riesen

Riesen works hard and, apart from one or two mistakes, remains fairly stable. However, more can be expected of her up front.

2.5 Attack Alisha Lehmann

In the 7th minute, she could go in alone on goal, but her ten-meter advantage melts away due to a poor ball reception and she doesn't even get a chance to finish. This was followed by further actions in attack, in which she lacked any conviction. It was a weak performance from Lehmann and so it was no surprise that she was sent to the showers after the break.

Hard to believe: Alisha Lehmann is caught by the defender (top left) on her short run to the opponent's goal and prevented from scoring. SRF

3 Attack Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

Crnogorcevic's season ends on November 2, as she misses the playoffs with Seattle Reign. The record-breaking international cannot hide the fact that she is not in top form. The 34-year-old made the wrong decisions in two promising counter-attacking situations and so the potential top chances fell through.

Substitute players

3 From the 46th minute for Lehmann Seraina Piubel

Seraina Pubel came on for Alisha Lehmann after the break. However, the West Ham United striker hardly receives any balls and is unable to make her mark.

3 From the 57th minute for Beney Larina Baumann

Baumann is on the pitch for a few minutes when she loses a running duel and is unable to prevent the cross that leads to 4:0. The FCSG player was not at fault for the fifth and sixth goals conceded.

3.5 From the 57th minute for Vallotto Alena Bienz

The 21-year-old can do little in her fourth international appearance and does not provide any stability. However, it is anything but easy to get into the game with the score at 0:3.

3 From the 57th minute for Schertenleib Sandrine Mauron

Mauron already has 42 international caps under her belt and brings a wealth of experience with her. However, the 27-year-old was unable to help the team and she had to take responsibility for the sixth goal conceded in stoppage time when she made a hair-raising error with the ball.

– From the 74th minute for Crnogorcevic Aurélie Csillag

Too short for a mark.

– From the 83rd minute for Riesen Meriame Terchoun

Too short for a mark.