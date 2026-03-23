Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport provides you with an overview of the Swiss female footballers abroad.

Patrick Lämmle

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

Chelsea Livia Peng

Peng sits on the bench for the 1:1 draw against the London City Lionesses. The serial champions slip to third place and, with Arsenal only two points behind with two games in hand, the threat of a drop to fourth place looms.

Manchester City Iman Beney

Leaders Manchester City celebrated a 5-2 win against Tottenham. Beney was substituted in the 82nd minute, but the visitors scored their second goal three minutes later. The 19-year-old is not at fault.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

In the 36th minute, she set up a great chance with a through pass, but then had no hand in the goals on the way to a 2-1 win over Leicester.

West Ham United Leila Wandeler

Wandeler is substituted in the 9th minute of stoppage time in the 5-0 defeat against Arsenal.

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

The 25-year-old was substituted against Arsenal in the 85th minute with the score at 4-0. She is cautioned in the 11th minute of stoppage time.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

The knee-injured Bühler is still missing for Tottenham and it is uncertain whether she will be able to play another game this season. They suffered a 5-2 defeat against Man City.

Liverpool Aurélie Csillag

The striker was substituted in the 65th minute against Brighton. The game ended 0-0 and Csillag was cautioned in stoppage time.

Leicester City Alisha Lehmann

In the 38th minute, Lehmann was served perfectly and slotted home from around nine meters to make it 1-0. Despite the 27-year-old's goal, the bottom team in the league suffered a 2-1 defeat.

🇩🇪 Germany

Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

Riesen played at right-back in the 4-1 win against HSV. The action continues on Wednesday. Frankfurt will face top Swedish club BK Häcken in the semi-final first leg of the Europa Cup.

Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

The 26-year-old was substituted in the 79th minute with the score at 3:1. But Reuteler is not in too bad a state, at least she celebrates the victory with her team-mates and has a big smile on her face.

Frankfurt Noemi Ivelj

Ivelj comes into the game for Reuteler. She doesn't have her feet in the game for Frankfurt's fourth goal.

Wolfsburg Smilla Vallotto

Vallotto is not in the squad for the 1-0 away win against Hoffenheim. While the men fight against relegation, the Wolves face OL Lyonnes at home in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday.

Hoffenheim Naomi Luyet

Luyet will make her first appearance since moving from YB to Hoffenheim last summer. Against Wolfsburg, the 20-year-old was substituted in the 85th minute for the Dutch player Nike Van Dijk. Despite the defeat, it was a great day for Luyet personally.

Fribourg Julia Stierli

Stierli is substituted at the break with the score at 0-0. In the end, Fribourg lose 0:2.

Fribourg Svenja Fölmli

The national team striker is substituted in the 69th minute with the score at 0:1.

Fribourg Alena Bienz

Bienz is substituted shortly after the score is 2-0, but is unable to change the result.

Freiburg Leela Egli

The 19-year-old was in the starting eleven and was substituted after just over an hour. She picked up a yellow card shortly after the break.

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

Freiburg fire eleven shots, but only one is on target and Herzog saves it. Leipzig are now unbeaten in six games (3 wins, 3 draws) and no longer have anything to do with the relegation battle.

RB Leipzig Lara Marti

The 26-year-old is still busy with rehab and may not play a game this season due to the cruciate ligament rupture she suffered last May.

Union Berlin Nadine Böhi

Union Berlin play at home against Werder Bremen on Monday.

Union Berlin Lia Kamber

Union Berlin play at home against Werder Bremen on Monday.

Werder Bremen Amira Arfaoui

Werder Bremen play away against Union Berlin on Monday. Third place, which would entitle them to participate in the Champions League qualifiers, is within sight. Although Bremen are seven points behind Frankfurt and three behind Hoffenheim, they have three games fewer than their rivals.

1st FC Cologne Irina Fuchs

Cologne celebrate a 2:1 away win against Nuremberg. Fuchs stands between the posts as usual.

1st FC Cologne Lydia Andrade

She is once again out of action in the 2-1 away win against Nuremberg.

SGS Essen Ella Touon

In the 5-0 defeat against Bayern Munich, Touon played in the back five. From the 8th minute onwards, relegation-threatened SGS Essen had to play outnumbered against the sovereign league leaders (19 wins and 1 draw after 20 games).

1st FC Nuremberg Lara Meroni

The 22-year-old played in left midfield in the defeat against Cologne.

Carl Zeiss Jena Elena Mühlemann

Mühlemann is substituted at the break, but the result remains unchanged. Carl Zeiss Jena lose 1-0 to Leverkusen and remain bottom of the table.

🇮🇹 Italy

Juventus Turin Lia Wälti

Juve once again dropped points against bottom side Genoa (0-0). The national team captain remains in the dressing room after the break. According to information from "soccerdonna", Wälti will leave Juventus in the summer after just one season. A return to England is likely.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

In the last game, Calligaris had to be substituted in the first half due to injury. She will be missing from the squad against Genoa. Juventus have still not released a medical update.

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

In the derby win against Lazio, the attacker is still missing through injury. AS Roma win 2-1 and lead the table by six points from Inter Milan.

US Sassuolo Noemi Benz

Benz was in the box against Inter Milan during the week. The substitute goalkeeper was unable to prevent the 3-0 defeat. In the final minutes she makes a fine save.

🇪🇸 Spain

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

Barça beat Athletic Bilbao 7-1 straight away. Schertenleib scored in stoppage time of the first half to make it 4-0 - the 19-year-old's 5th league goal in the 23rd round and her 100th for Barça. Barça face Real Madrid away on Wednesday, not in the league but in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

RCD Espanyol Laia Ballesté

Espanyol drew 1-1 against Madrid CFF, with Ballesté playing in central defense and not making the best of traps when conceding.

🇫🇷 France

Dijon Meriame Terchoun

During the week, Dijon lose 2-1 to PSG in the Cup quarter-finals. Terchoun was substituted in the 89th minute. The result remains the same. On Sunday, Dijon won 1-0 away against Lens, with Terchoun again being substituted just before the end.

RC Strasbourg Eseosa Aigbogun

Strasbourg win the Cup quarter-final against Nantes 1-0. 32-year-old Terchoun plays at right-back and plays her part in the semi-final. On Sunday, Strasbourg face Nantes again in the league and come under pressure. Strasbourg lost 3-0. Aigbogun was substituted in the 58th minute and no more goals were scored.

RC Strasbourg Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

In the 64th minute, the record international came on for goalscorer Ines Konan and helped to save the lead over time. The 35-year-old was substituted in the 59th minute, but the result remained unchanged.

🇳🇱 Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

Xhemaili makes it 1-0 before the break in the Cup semi-final against AZ Alkmaar. The hard-working scorer was substituted in the 85th minute with the score at 2-0. Alkmaar then scored to make it 1-2. PSV will face Twente Enschede in the final, as they did last year. No game at the weekend.

🇺🇲 USA

Tampa Bay Sun Sandrine Gaillard

The 29-year-old was substituted at the break against Brooklyn with the score at 2-0.

🇳🇴 Norway

Valerenga Naina Inauen

Valerenga start the new season with a 2-0 defeat. Inauen is substituted in the 63rd minute with the score at 0:1. She was cautioned for a tactical foul just over ten minutes later.