The Swiss national team meets in Abtwil SG for the last week of preparation before the European Championships. Alisha Lehmann stands out with her Gucci dress and hand-painted shoes as she arrives.

Patrick Lämmle

Barça star Sydney Schertenleib is chauffeured by her dad, Alisha Lehmann stands out with her choice of dress and hand-painted shoes. Luana Bühler is the only one at the wheel herself, everyone else is being chauffeured. Smilla Vallotto, who played her last game for Hammarby on Sunday, only joins the team in the afternoon. After the European Championship, her journey with Wolfsburg continues.

