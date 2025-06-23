  1. Residential Customers
How the national team arrives in St. Gallen Lehmann arrives in a Gucci dress, Schertenleib is chauffeured by his dad

Patrick Lämmle

23.6.2025

The Swiss national team meets in Abtwil SG for the last week of preparation before the European Championships. Alisha Lehmann stands out with her Gucci dress and hand-painted shoes as she arrives.

23.06.2025, 14:30

23.06.2025, 15:07

Barça star Sydney Schertenleib is chauffeured by her dad, Alisha Lehmann stands out with her choice of dress and hand-painted shoes. Luana Bühler is the only one at the wheel herself, everyone else is being chauffeured. Smilla Vallotto, who played her last game for Hammarby on Sunday, only joins the team in the afternoon. After the European Championship, her journey with Wolfsburg continues.

"That's a rumor"National team coach Sundhage explains her European Championship line-up and counters criticism

The whole PK with Pia Sundhage

