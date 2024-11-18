Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport is keeping a close eye on the performances of Switzerland's professional female footballers abroad with a view to the 2025 European Championships at home. On Tuesday, Pia Sundhage also announces the squad for the upcoming international matches against Germany and England.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

Five days after the 4-0 home defeat against Lia Wälti's Arsenal in the Champions League, Calligaris is on the bench against Sassuolo on Sunday. The game ended 2-2, which came as a major surprise as Juve had previously won 8 out of 9 league games and Sassuolo, on the other hand, had only four points to their name. Because their closest rivals Fiorentina also only drew against Napoli, who had a poor start to the season, they remain four points clear. Inter Milan (3:0 against Sampdoria) and AS Roma (2:1 against Lazio) moved to within five points of the leaders.

Juventus Turin Alisha Lehmann

Alisha Lehmann has been given a rare opportunity to start for Juve. And the 25-year-old was one of the most eye-catching players on the pitch against relegation candidates Sassuolo. She missed two chances in the first half, but then scored in the 60th minute with a precise low shot to make it 2:1. Less than two minutes later, the 25-year-old ran alone towards Canadian international goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx, but failed to put the ball in the net. Lehmann shoots the ball powerlessly into the goalkeeper's basket. Thanks to the miss, Sassuolo stayed alive and actually managed to equalize at 2:2.

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

AS Roma win the derby against Lazio Rome 2-1. Pilgrim is not in the squad, as she was during the week in the Champions League (3-0 defeat against Lyon) and in the 1-0 win against Fiorentina last weekend. Instead, she will support her team as a spectator.

In agreement with the national team officials, the 21-year-old did not take part in the last international friendly at the end of October in order to recover from an injury. She then returned to the team in Rome and scored a goal in a half-hour match. Since then, however, she has been recovering. It therefore remains to be seen whether she will be called up by national team coach Pia Sundhage on Tuesday for the international matches against Germany (November 29 at Letzigrund) and England (December 3 at Bramall Lane, Sheffield).

AS Roma Eseosa Aigbogun

The international matches could also come too soon for Eseosa Aigbogun, who is on her way back after tearing her cruciate ligament. The 99-time international made two brief appearances on November 3 and 9, and was on the bench for the entire match against Lyon and Lazio.

Arsenal Lia Wälti

Arsenal coach Jonas Eidevall made 122 appearances on the touchline before resigning with immediate effect on October 14 after four games (1 win, 2 draws, 1 defeat). Since then, former assistant coach Renée Slegers has been in charge. And under the 35-year-old, Arsenal have impressed across the board. A week after the 5-0 home win against Brighton, Arsenal celebrated a 3-0 victory away at Tottenham in front of 28,852 spectators. In between, Lia Wälti and Co. outclassed Juventus Turin 4-0 away from home in the Champions League. The national team captain has been the focal point in central midfield in all of these games.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

The 28-year-old Nati defender has a tough time against Arsenal, as her team mostly just chases the ball. In the end, they lost 3-0 in front of almost 29,000 fans.

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

The 24-year-old attacking player plays the full distance in the 3-2 defeat against Brighton, but is still waiting for her first scorer in the league. She had the chance to score, in fact, she should have scored - she smashes the ball over the crossbar from point-blank range and can hardly believe it herself. At the beginning of October, Piubel scored a goal and an assist in the 6-1 cup win against Portsmouth.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

Aston Villa celebrate a 3-2 win against Crystal Palace. Noelle Maritz, an undisputed regular at the start of the season, was on the bench for the third game in a row. The 120-time international is nevertheless likely to be called up for the upcoming international matches.

Eintracht Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

Reuteler repeatedly poked into open spaces during Frankfurt's 1:0 win at Hoffenheim and was unlucky not to score from her crosses. Thanks to the win, Eintracht remain hot on the heels of leaders Wolfsburg. The only goal of the game was handed to Frankfurt on a silver platter. The Hoffenheim goalkeeper plays the ball with her hand to her team-mate, who picks up the ball with her hands. She thinks she has to take a goal kick. However, the ball had not left the pitch and a penalty was awarded. Sara Doorsoun converted it with ice-cold precision in the 52nd minute.

It is an almost perfect copy of a goal that was recently scored in the men's Champions League match between Bruges and Aston Villa. There, the only goal of the match was also scored in the 52nd minute after Tyrone Mings had scored an identical penalty.

Eintracht Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

Riesen was substituted in the 65th minute. The result remains the same.

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

Leipzig lose a home game for the first time since the end of January. They lost 1-0 to Bayer Leverkusen, although the Swiss international goalkeeper was not at fault for the goal conceded.

RB Leipzig Lydia Andrade

The 25-year-old was in the starting eleven against Leverkusen, but like most of her team-mates, she was a pale figure.

RB Leipzig Lara Marti

Lara Marti was substituted for fellow international Lydia Andrade in the 63rd minute against her former club, but also failed to make an impact.

SC Freiburg Julia Stierli

Nati defender Julia Stierli does a good job in the 1-0 win against SGS Essen and makes no mistake.

SC Freiburg Leela Egli

The 17-year-old midfielder Leela Egli is substituted in the 88th minute. The result remains unchanged.

SC Freiburg Svenja Fölmli

Striker Fölmli is not yet ready for action after tearing her cruciate ligament around a year ago.

Werder Bremen Livia Peng

Werder Bremen face Cologne away from home on Monday (18:00).

Werder Bremen Amira Arfaoui

Werder Bremen face Cologne away from home on Monday (18:00).

1st FC Cologne Alena Bienz

Cologne play Werder Bremen on Monday (18:00).

Turbine Potsdam Mia Schmid

Schmid will play at right-back in the five-man defense for Bundesliga bottom team Turbine Potsdam against the leaders from Wolfsburg. Despite the 9th defeat in the 10th game, Potsdam can be satisfied because the team put up a brave fight against Wolfsburg and even scored their first goal of the season.

Turbine Potsdam Flavia Lüscher

Lüscher does not play against Wolfsburg.

St. Pölten Ella Touon

Ella Touon makes her comeback from injury in the 62nd minute of the 2-1 win against SCR Altach. The result remains the same. St. Pölten lead the table by seven points ahead of Austria Vienna. During the week, Touon was not in the squad for the 7-0 defeat against Barcelona in the Champions League.

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

Barcelona humiliated Real Madrid in the top match and won 4-0 away against their closest rivals. After ten rounds, Barça are top of the table with maximum points. Real are now eight points behind, but only five points behind on points lost. The 17-year-old super talent Sydney Schertenleib is substituted in the 2nd minute of stoppage time.

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

PSV Eindhoven win 4-1 against AZ Alkmaar and move to the top of the table after seven rounds. Although Xhemaili remains without a goal for the second game in a row, she has been doing well since her loan move and cannot complain about a lack of match practice. Under these circumstances, the 21-year-old could also play a bigger role in the national team again.

Hammarby IF Smilla Vallotto

Hammarby played their last championship match over a week ago. Although Hammarby IF did not defend their title, they finished third behind Rosengård and BK Häcken and qualified for the next Champions League campaign. And because Hammarby are also playing in the Champions League this year, the season is not yet over for Vallotto and Co. During the week, the team from Sweden lost 2-0 to Manchester City, with three more Champions League games on the schedule before the end of the year. They face Manchester City (November 21), Barcelona (December 12) and St. Pölten (December 18).

Dijon FCO Meriame Terchoun

Terchoun is finally back in the starting eleven against Guingamp. And the 29-year-old winger repays the trust placed in her. Although she missed a top chance in the first half and was unlucky to hit the crossbar with a hammer after the break, the most eye-catching player on the pitch made it 1-0 in the 71st minute. She was substituted a good ten minutes later and saw her team score three more goals from the bench. Thanks to the 4-0 win, Dijon consolidated 4th place.

Seattle Reign Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

Crnogorcevic missed out on the playoffs with Seattle. In an Instagram story, she sends her regards from Monterrey in Mexico instead.

Houston Dash Ramona Bachmann

Bachmann's season is also over after missing out on the playoffs. But with a post on Instagram, she proves that she's not just lying on her back because of it. For example, passing drills with a shoulder look are on the program.

Northwestern Wildcats Anna Caterina Regazzoni

The season is over for the 21-year-old. Under these circumstances, she should not be an issue for the national team.

Interesting facts about the home European Championship 2025

