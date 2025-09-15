Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport gives you an overview of the Swiss female footballers abroad.

Patrick Lämmle

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

Chelsea Livia Peng

Chelsea beat Aston Villa 3:1, leaving Peng with the role of benchwarmer as England's European Championship heroine Hannah Hampton stands between the posts.

Manchester City Iman Beney

Beney starts against Brighton (2:1) and shows what she's made of. She set up chances and created some herself, but then failed to take advantage of them. After just over an hour, the 19-year-old was substituted with the score at 1-1 and made a successful debut in the starting eleven.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

Maritz played the full distance in the 3-1 defeat against Chelsea.

West Ham United Leila Wandeler

West Ham concede a 5-1 defeat against Arsenal. Wandeler is substituted in the 85th minute, when the score is only 1-3.

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

Piubel is substituted around 25 minutes before the end, but cannot prevent the defeat against Arsenal.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

Tottenham celebrate a 2-0 away win against Everton. Bühler is still missing through injury.

🇩🇪 Germany

Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

Riesen sits on the bench in the disappointing 3-0 defeat against Hoffenheim. Three days earlier, she played through in the Champions League qualifier against Real Madrid (1:2). The return match will take place next Thursday.

Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

Frankfurt dominated the first half against Hoffenheim and created numerous chances. Reuteler missed the first of these chances in the 7th minute. In the end, they lose 3-0.

Frankfurt Noemi Ivelj

After missing out against Real Madrid, Ivelj is in the starting eleven for the first time at the weekend. Before conceding the second goal, she lets the ball get away from her far too easily. The 18-year-old pays the price.

Wolfsburg Smilla Vallotto

Vallotto sits on the bench in the 3-1 win against Jena.

Hoffenheim Naomi Luyet

Luyet, who moved from YB to Hoffenheim in the summer, is not yet at 100 percent and is therefore not yet in the squad.

Freiburg Julia Stierli

Stierli puts in a strong performance in central defense in the 1-0 win against Cologne.

Freiburg Svenja Fölmli

Fölmli scored the only goal of the game in the 70th minute. After a free kick from Selina Vobian, the striker heads the ball into the net from around ten meters.

Freiburg Aurélie Csillag

Csillag is substituted in the 87th minute and then sees yellow in stoppage time.

Freiburg Alena Bienz

Bienz is allowed to start against Cologne. She was substituted in the 63rd minute with the score at 0-0.

Freiburg Leela Egli

Leela Egli is the only one of Freiburg's five Swiss players not to make an appearance.

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

Over 10,000 fans watch the match against Bayern Munich and see Herzog make a strong save just before the break to prevent a 2-0 scoreline. Despite the support, Bayern are ultimately too big for Leipzig and win 3:0.

RB Leipzig Lara Marti

Lara Marti tore her cruciate ligament during the European Championship preparation camp. She will be out for a long time.

Union Berlin Nadine Böhi

Union Berlin play away against Bayer Leverkusen on Monday.

Werder Bremen Amira Arfaoui

Werder Bremen win 4:1 away from home against Nuremberg. Arfaoui makes it 2:0 in the 12th minute, but the goalkeeper doesn't look good with her long-range shot from around 30 meters. After an hour, she is substituted with the score at 3:0.

1st FC Cologne Lydia Andrade

Andrade was substituted after an hour against Freiburg. The change does not have the desired effect, as the 0:0 becomes 0:1.

1. FC Köln Ella Touon

Touon does not play.

🇮🇹 Italy

Juventus Turin Lia Wälti

Juve celebrated a 4-0 win over Napoli in the Cup competition on Saturday. Lia Wälti is not yet in the squad.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

Calligaris is substituted in the 83rd minute with the score at 3-0.

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

Pilgrim was substituted in the 67th minute of the Cup match against Sassuolo and scored 20 minutes later to make the final score 3-0. The Champions League qualifier against Sporting continues on Thursday. The Romans lost the first leg 2-1.

Como Alisha Lehmann

Como beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the Serie A Cup, with Alisha Lehmann scoring the only goal of the game in the 78th minute. Her shot was deflected unstoppably by an opponent.

US Sassuolo Noemi Benz

Benz sits on the bench in the 3-0 defeat against AS Roma.

🇪🇸 Spain

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

8-0, 8-1 and now 4-0 - Barcelona have made an impressive start to the new season. Schertenleib was substituted 20 minutes before the end against DUX Logrono, but is still waiting for her first goal of the new season.

RCD Espanyol Laia Ballesté

Against Costa Adeje Tenerife, Ballesté is not in the starting eleven for the first time in the new season. She was substituted in the 63rd minute. The game ends goalless.

🇫🇷 France

Dijon Meriame Terchoun

Weekend off.

RC Strasbourg Eseosa Aigbogun

Weekend off.

🇳🇱 Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

The dream of the Champions League already seems to be over: PSV Eindhoven lost the first leg away to Rosenborg 0:3. In the return leg next Wednesday, it would probably take a Xhemaili in top form to turn things around after all.

🇺🇲 USA

Seattle Reign Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

The match between Seattle Reign and Racing Louisville had to be abandoned on Monday night due to a medical emergency. Racing player Savannah DeMelo collapsed on the pitch. According to the latest information, she was taken to hospital in stable condition. Crnogorcevic had started the game on the bench.

Houston Dash Ramona Bachmann

Ramona Bachmann and Houston Dash are going their separate ways. The club has announced that the contract with the Swiss international striker has been terminated by mutual consent.

🇳🇴 Norway

Valerenga Naina Inauen

Valerenga set the course for the Champions League with a 3-0 win. Inauen was not substituted. Whether she will play in the second leg against Ferencvaros remains to be seen next Thursday.