Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport gives you an overview of the Swiss female footballers abroad.
🏴 England
Chelsea
Livia Peng
Chelsea beat Aston Villa 3:1, leaving Peng with the role of benchwarmer as England's European Championship heroine Hannah Hampton stands between the posts.
Manchester City
Iman Beney
Beney starts against Brighton (2:1) and shows what she's made of. She set up chances and created some herself, but then failed to take advantage of them. After just over an hour, the 19-year-old was substituted with the score at 1-1 and made a successful debut in the starting eleven.
Aston Villa
Noelle Maritz
Maritz played the full distance in the 3-1 defeat against Chelsea.
West Ham United
Leila Wandeler
West Ham concede a 5-1 defeat against Arsenal. Wandeler is substituted in the 85th minute, when the score is only 1-3.
West Ham United
Seraina Piubel
Piubel is substituted around 25 minutes before the end, but cannot prevent the defeat against Arsenal.
Tottenham
Luana Bühler
Tottenham celebrate a 2-0 away win against Everton. Bühler is still missing through injury.
🇩🇪 Germany
Frankfurt
Nadine Riesen
Riesen sits on the bench in the disappointing 3-0 defeat against Hoffenheim. Three days earlier, she played through in the Champions League qualifier against Real Madrid (1:2). The return match will take place next Thursday.
Frankfurt
Géraldine Reuteler
Frankfurt dominated the first half against Hoffenheim and created numerous chances. Reuteler missed the first of these chances in the 7th minute. In the end, they lose 3-0.
Frankfurt
Noemi Ivelj
After missing out against Real Madrid, Ivelj is in the starting eleven for the first time at the weekend. Before conceding the second goal, she lets the ball get away from her far too easily. The 18-year-old pays the price.
Wolfsburg
Smilla Vallotto
Vallotto sits on the bench in the 3-1 win against Jena.
Hoffenheim
Naomi Luyet
Luyet, who moved from YB to Hoffenheim in the summer, is not yet at 100 percent and is therefore not yet in the squad.
Freiburg
Julia Stierli
Stierli puts in a strong performance in central defense in the 1-0 win against Cologne.
Freiburg
Svenja Fölmli
Fölmli scored the only goal of the game in the 70th minute. After a free kick from Selina Vobian, the striker heads the ball into the net from around ten meters.
Freiburg
Aurélie Csillag
Csillag is substituted in the 87th minute and then sees yellow in stoppage time.
Freiburg
Alena Bienz
Bienz is allowed to start against Cologne. She was substituted in the 63rd minute with the score at 0-0.
Freiburg
Leela Egli
Leela Egli is the only one of Freiburg's five Swiss players not to make an appearance.
RB Leipzig
Elvira Herzog
Over 10,000 fans watch the match against Bayern Munich and see Herzog make a strong save just before the break to prevent a 2-0 scoreline. Despite the support, Bayern are ultimately too big for Leipzig and win 3:0.
RB Leipzig
Lara Marti
Lara Marti tore her cruciate ligament during the European Championship preparation camp. She will be out for a long time.
Union Berlin
Nadine Böhi
Union Berlin play away against Bayer Leverkusen on Monday.
Werder Bremen
Amira Arfaoui
Werder Bremen win 4:1 away from home against Nuremberg. Arfaoui makes it 2:0 in the 12th minute, but the goalkeeper doesn't look good with her long-range shot from around 30 meters. After an hour, she is substituted with the score at 3:0.
1st FC Cologne
Lydia Andrade
Andrade was substituted after an hour against Freiburg. The change does not have the desired effect, as the 0:0 becomes 0:1.
1. FC Köln
Ella Touon
Touon does not play.
🇮🇹 Italy
Juventus Turin
Lia Wälti
Juve celebrated a 4-0 win over Napoli in the Cup competition on Saturday. Lia Wälti is not yet in the squad.
Juventus Turin
Viola Calligaris
Calligaris is substituted in the 83rd minute with the score at 3-0.
AS Roma
Alayah Pilgrim
Pilgrim was substituted in the 67th minute of the Cup match against Sassuolo and scored 20 minutes later to make the final score 3-0. The Champions League qualifier against Sporting continues on Thursday. The Romans lost the first leg 2-1.
Como
Alisha Lehmann
Como beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the Serie A Cup, with Alisha Lehmann scoring the only goal of the game in the 78th minute. Her shot was deflected unstoppably by an opponent.
US Sassuolo
Noemi Benz
Benz sits on the bench in the 3-0 defeat against AS Roma.
🇪🇸 Spain
Barcelona
Sydney Schertenleib
8-0, 8-1 and now 4-0 - Barcelona have made an impressive start to the new season. Schertenleib was substituted 20 minutes before the end against DUX Logrono, but is still waiting for her first goal of the new season.
RCD Espanyol
Laia Ballesté
Against Costa Adeje Tenerife, Ballesté is not in the starting eleven for the first time in the new season. She was substituted in the 63rd minute. The game ends goalless.
🇫🇷 France
Dijon
Meriame Terchoun
Weekend off.
RC Strasbourg
Eseosa Aigbogun
Weekend off.
🇳🇱 Netherlands
PSV Eindhoven
Riola Xhemaili
The dream of the Champions League already seems to be over: PSV Eindhoven lost the first leg away to Rosenborg 0:3. In the return leg next Wednesday, it would probably take a Xhemaili in top form to turn things around after all.
🇺🇲 USA
Seattle Reign
Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic
The match between Seattle Reign and Racing Louisville had to be abandoned on Monday night due to a medical emergency. Racing player Savannah DeMelo collapsed on the pitch. According to the latest information, she was taken to hospital in stable condition. Crnogorcevic had started the game on the bench.
Houston Dash
Ramona Bachmann
Ramona Bachmann and Houston Dash are going their separate ways. The club has announced that the contract with the Swiss international striker has been terminated by mutual consent.
🇳🇴 Norway
Valerenga
Naina Inauen
Valerenga set the course for the Champions League with a 3-0 win. Inauen was not substituted. Whether she will play in the second leg against Ferencvaros remains to be seen next Thursday.