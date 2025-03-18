Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport is keeping a close eye on the performances of the Swiss national team players abroad with a view to the 2025 European Championships at home.

Patrick Lämmle

In this mercenary check, we take a closer look at the Swiss players who were recently called up by Pia Sundhage or at least made it onto the reserve list.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

Arsenal Lia Wälti

Arsenal beat Everton 3-1 on the road, with Wälti making a capital mistake to allow the home team to equalize. The national team captain was substituted in the 62nd minute with the score at 1-1. On Tuesday evening (18:45), Arsenal will face Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final away from home.

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

Piubel had last weekend off.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

Tottenham lose 1-0 to Brighton at the weekend. Bühler's failed clearance attempt is at the origin of the goal conceded.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

Aston Villa lose 3-1 away at Crystal Palace, with Maritz shaken off by her opponent before conceding the first goal from a corner kick. She was eventually substituted in the 64th minute with the score at 0:2.

🇩🇪 Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

Reuteler is an asset and prepares the 2:1 against Freiburg in the 63rd minute with a clever pass. But in the end, two goals conceded in stoppage time resulted in a bitter 3-2 defeat. A bitter setback in the championship race, the gap to leaders Bayern Munich grows to six points.

Eintracht Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

Nadine Riesen does not get a chance against Freiburg and watches from the bench.

SC Freiburg Julia Stierli

On the other side, three Swiss players in the service of Freiburg can celebrate. Stierli, who had to be substituted early on in the last match due to injury, is back in the starting eleven as usual. She will play in central defense.

SC Freiburg Svenja Fölmli

Svenja Fölmli, who has fought her way back from two cruciate ligament ruptures and is hoping to be called up for the national team, is also in the starting eleven. However, the striker failed to score and was substituted in the 72nd minute.

SC Freiburg Leela Egli

Leela Egli had a really big performance, coming on in the 71st minute and scoring in the 2nd minute of stoppage time to make it 3-2. Freiburg had made it 2:2 just one minute earlier. It was the 18-year-old's first goal of the season.

Werder Bremen Livia Peng

Against Hoffenheim, she scored to give her team a 1-0 win, but suffered a slight concussion in stoppage time. As a result, she had to take a break last weekend. The team promptly suffered a 6-0 defeat against Leverkusen. It is still uncertain whether Peng will be back in goal next Sunday in the semi-final of the DFB Cup.

Werder Bremen Amira Arfaoui

Arfaoui has cemented her place in the starting eleven for Bremen. In the win against Hoffenheim she was substituted in the 62nd minute, in the defeat against Leverkusen in the 78th minute, when the score was already 0:5.

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

Leipzig were held to a 1-1 draw by Jena, which was a disappointment. The Swiss national team's number 1 is powerless to prevent the goal. A goal that should not have counted due to a handball and an offside position - there is no video referee in the women's Bundesliga who could have intervened to correct the situation.

RB Leipzig Lara Marti

Marti was substituted in the 57th minute with the score at 0:1 and was at least able to celebrate the equalizer. German international Giovanna Hoffmann equalized with a penalty.

RB Leipzig Lydia Andrade

Although Lydia Andrade completed her first training session with the ball three weeks ago following her serious injury, she is not yet ready for action.

1st FC Cologne Alena Bienz

Bienz prepares the 1:1 against Hoffenheim in the 14th minute. In the end, however, it was a clear 1:5 defeat. Cologne have just 7 points after 17 rounds, with only Potsdam (1 point) and Jena (4) worse off.

Turbine Potsdam Mia Schmid

Schmid is at the bottom of the table, but cannot prevent the 16th defeat in the 17th game. Potsdam took the lead against SGS Essen in the 5th minute, but then conceded two more goals.

🇮🇹 Italy

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

The Romans look back on a match-free weekend.

AS Roma Eseosa Aigbogun

Roma face AC Milan away from home next Saturday.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

Juventus Turin may have lost 2-0 to Fiorentina, but they still lead the table by 10 points from Inter Milan. Calligaris is still missing through injury, but now has enough time to recover. Juve's next match will take place on March 30. There was still reason to celebrate, as Calligaris celebrated her 29th birthday on March 17.

Juventus Turin Alisha Lehmann

Alisha Lehmann is increasingly falling by the wayside at Juve. This calendar year, the 26-year-old has only made two appearances in the starting eleven, has never played full time and is yet to score her first goal. In February she got just 9 minutes of action, in March she has 8 so far.

Alisha Lehmann's appearances in the 2025 calendar year. Screenshot: Flashscore

🇪🇸 Spain

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

Barça beat Tenerife 2:0 and Schertenleib shone with two assists. The 18-year-old has been in impressive form of late. However, it remains to be seen whether she will also play in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg away to Wolfsburg. Because at Barcelona, perhaps the best club in the world, the competition is huge.

RCD Espanyol Barcelona Laia Ballesté

Espanyol picked up a point away at third-placed Atlético Madrid, which could be worth its weight in gold in the tight relegation race. As so often, Ballesté plays through the Catalan side's defense.

🇸🇪 Sweden

Hammarby IF Smilla Vallotto

In Sweden, the format is a little different to here and Hammarby have started the new season with three cup games. Vallotto is in the starting eleven in all of these games. Although she did not score in the 3:1 win against Pitea, she still managed to impress.

🇫🇷 France

Dijon FCO Meriame Terchoun

Terchoun was substituted shortly before the end of the game against Fleury 91. She came close to scoring in the first half after she fooled her opponent and then failed to beat the goalkeeper with her shot into the near corner.

🇳🇱 Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

Xhemaili continues to promote her own cause and truly deserves a call-up to the national team based on her performances. At the weekend, she took responsibility in the 87th minute and scored a penalty to send PSV into the Cup semi-finals.

🇺🇲 USA

Houston Dash Ramona Bachmann

The championship finally gets underway in the USA. But Ramona Bachmann is not in the squad. Houston Dash lost 2-1 to Washington without the Swiss player, who wrote in an Instagram post that she wasn't ready yet, but would be very soon. The next game is scheduled for March 23. Let's hope Bachmann will be able to play again then.

Seattle Reign Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

Crnogorcevic is in the starting eleven for Seattle, but remains inconspicuous and is substituted in the 58th minute with the score at 0:1. She then watches from outside the box as Adames scores to make it 1-1. And in stoppage time, the 34-year-old witnessed a historic moment: in the third minute of stoppage time, 14-year-old McKenna Whitham was substituted for Gotham, becoming the youngest player ever to play in the NWSL.

🇳🇴 Norway

Lyn Fotball Naina Inauen

The championship in Norway does not start until next weekend.

Interesting facts about the home European Championship 2025

You might also be interested in this