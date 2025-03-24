Ramona Bachmann has only been on the bench in the last two international matches. She has now had to declare a forfeit for the first two games of the new season with Houston Dahs due to injury. However, she is close to a comeback, as she announced on Instagram. Whether she will be called up for the international matches under these circumstances is at least questionable.

Coumba Sow made her national team debut in 2018 and has since played 54 international matches. However, the FC Basel player was not called up for the last round of matches. Will the 30-year-old be called up again this time?

Viola Calligaris is a permanent fixture in the national team and in defense and played the full distance against Iceland and Norway. After that, however, she was no longer in the Juve squad due to injury. If she is fit to play, she will be in the squad, otherwise, logically, she will not.

Laia Ballesté has never been called up for the national team. However, the Espanyol Barcelona regular did make it onto the standby list for the last call-up. The 26-year-old's time could come, especially if Calligaris is unavailable. But even if the Juve defender is included, it could well be that Sundhage will give her a chance to showcase herself.

Alisha Lehmann missed the last few international matches due to injury, but was back in the Juve squad afterwards. However, she has only played eight minutes in the last four games and has hardly been able to promote herself at the club for some time.

Riola Xhemaili doesn't seem to be very popular with Pia Sundhage and only made it onto the standby list during the last move. At PSV Eindhoven, she is set and played again at the weekend in the 3-1 win in the top-of-the-table clash against Ajax. She is also busy scoring goals for the Dutch league leaders. She would have earned a call-up based on her performances.

The last time they met, Sundhage pulled a player out of the hat in the shape of Naina Inauen, who nobody in this country had on their radar. Will there be a surprise this time too?