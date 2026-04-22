Horror for Leicester: the club is relegated to the third division. IMAGO/Pro Sports Images

Ten years after their sensational league title, Leicester City are relegated from the second division. The Foxes are thus completely relegated.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Leicester City have been relegated to League One after a 2-2 draw against Hull City. With two matchdays to go, they are now seven points adrift of safety.

The relegation is particularly bitter because Leicester were only relegated from the Premier League last season and were actually aiming for direct promotion.

In addition to poor performances, a six-point deduction for breaches of financial regulations also hurt. Show more

Black day for Leicester City. After a 2:2 draw against Hull City, the Foxes can no longer avoid relegation to the third division. Exactly ten years after the sensational title in 2016, they are relegated to League One.

This means Leicester will be completely relegated. The club was relegated from the Premier League just last season. The goal was actually to be promoted straight back up. Now it's going completely in the other direction.

Six points deducted

In addition to poor performances, Leicester also suffered a points deduction. The FA deducted six points from the club due to breaches of financial regulations. It is precisely these points that Leicester now lack. With two games to go, the club is seven points adrift of safety.

Apart from club icon Jamie Vardy, who moved to Italy in the summer, the squad actually remained the same. But the star ensemble failed to achieve anything, and several changes of coach did not help.

And so they are now heading down into the third tier. Exactly ten years after what was probably the greatest miracle in English football history.

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