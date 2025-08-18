Racism remains a problem: Cup cases alarm DFB - Gallery Christopher Antwi-Adjei (r, FC Schalke 04) stands during a throw-in. After the game, the player claimed to have been racially insulted. Image: dpa NOFV president Hermann Winkler wants to wait for the results of the investigation and warns against prejudgement. Image: dpa The match was briefly interrupted after insulting remarks were made from the stands. Image: dpa The FIFA boss calls for penalties for racist incidents. Image: dpa The DFB Cup weekend was overshadowed by the incidents. Image: dpa Racism remains a problem: Cup cases alarm DFB - Gallery Christopher Antwi-Adjei (r, FC Schalke 04) stands during a throw-in. After the game, the player claimed to have been racially insulted. Image: dpa NOFV president Hermann Winkler wants to wait for the results of the investigation and warns against prejudgement. Image: dpa The match was briefly interrupted after insulting remarks were made from the stands. Image: dpa The FIFA boss calls for penalties for racist incidents. Image: dpa The DFB Cup weekend was overshadowed by the incidents. Image: dpa

The racist insults against players from Schalke and Kaiserslautern are causing consternation. The DFB must investigate the cases in Leipzig and Potsdam. The FIFA boss is also calling for this.

Racist insults against players, whistles from many fans against a victim: after the incidents at two DFB Cup matches, the accusations against the supporters of 1. FC Lok Leipzig in particular weigh heavily and, in view of the socio-political dimension, also alarm the head of the German Football Association and the head of the world governing body.

Schalke player Christopher Antwi-Adjei had made a racist insult against him from the stands known to the referees after 15 minutes of the away match in Leipzig. Referee Max Burda interrupted the game for a few minutes with the score at 0:0. After a reminder from the stadium announcer that discriminatory shouts were to be avoided, the match was resumed. From then on, Antwi-Adjei was booed by numerous Lok fans every time he touched the ball. The 31-year-old has filed a complaint.

"That doesn't work, not in this day and age, not at all," said the Hagen-born attacking player. According to him, the "N-word" was shouted. The term "N-word" is used today to describe a racist term used in the past to describe black people. "I hope the person thinks about these words again," said Antwi-Adjei.

FIFA boss demands "measures"

"Racism and discrimination, hatred and exclusion have no place in football. We stand for diversity and respect. And on the side of those affected and those who stand up for our values. Accordingly, investigations were initiated by the DFB Control Committee following the two DFB Cup matches on Sunday," explained DFB President Bernd Neuendorf.

In addition to the DFB Control Committee, the Leipzig police are also investigating the verbal derailment against Schalke professional Christopher Antwi-Adjei. FIFA boss Gianni Infantino personally intervened as football's highest authority. He called for a consistent investigation and punishment of the perpetrators of the virtually simultaneous incidents in Leipzig and Potsdam.

Antwi-Adjei (left) has pressed charges. IMAGO/Picture Point

"FIFA, the players' body and the entire football community stand firmly by those affected by these incidents - we are determined to ensure that players are respected and protected and that the competition organizers and law enforcement authorities take appropriate action," said Infantino.

The events have put the DFB and its president Neuendorf in a tight spot. In the first round of the cup, which was proclaimed a football festival, they also made it dramatically clear that the umbrella organization's fight against racism has not yet been won despite years of campaigning.

"But a personal insult to a player cannot happen in sport in general and it is worrying that it happens again and again in football and not to the same extent in other sports," said Jost Peter, chairman of the fan alliance Unsere Kurve.

Different reactions from spectators

However, the incidents on Sunday afternoon also showed the options for self-regulation against racist excesses, which worked in Potsdam but failed radically in Leipzig.

While the perpetrator was identified with the help of other spectators after insulting a Palatinate professional at the match between fifth division team RSV Eintracht Stahnsdorf and 1. FC Kaiserslautern (0:7) and both fan camps in the Karl Liebknecht Stadium chanted "Nazis out", in Leipzig Antwi-Adjei was whistled at by the crowd every time he touched the ball. The Stahnsdorf club officials immediately distanced themselves energetically. At Lok, some time passed between relativization and apology.

Schalke coach warns against trivialization

The lone perpetrator theory was loudly refuted in the Bruno Plache Stadium. Schalke coach Miron Muslic also wanted to make that clear immediately after the game. "I think the whole stadium already had a feeling as to why the game was interrupted - and the whole stadium blew the whistle. It's not a single person," said the Austrian with Bosnian roots: "But unfortunately, it's so common that it's played down and then dismissed as 'an idiot'."

All the more surprising was the relativizing reaction of Hermann Winkler, head of the Saxon and North-East German Football Association, who, as a guest in the stadium, had "not perceived any xenophobic atmosphere". The DFB vice-president also warned against prejudgement.

"Despite the need to deal with this serious issue swiftly, stop speculating and apportioning blame before the match report and the results of the police interviews have been evaluated," Winkler told the German Press Agency.

A similar incident in England

According to reports, this assessment caused consternation at DFB headquarters. In any case, it thwarted the efforts of the German governing body and Infantino's call for vigorous action against racist derailments.

FIFA had recently issued guidelines to the national associations by specifying its protocol for dealing with racist incidents up to and including a possible abandonment of the match. According to Neuendorf, this three-step protocol was applied in both cases, with the first step being a stoppage of play and a stadium announcement.

Incidents of racism also occur in football stadiums in other countries. At Liverpool FC's Premier League opener on Friday , Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo was racially abused and the police briefly arrested a 47-year-old man for questioning.

Cup attracts attention

For observers of the scene, the incidents came as no surprise. Racism is still not uncommon in football stadiums and is even more widespread outside the glamorous business of the Bundesliga. The national cup competition has now attracted national attention. A public outcry would hardly have been audible at matches in lower leagues.

After a Lok spokesperson told the TV channel Sky during the half-time break that the racist insult could not yet be "verified", the North-East regional league champions apologized on Sunday evening.

"We are not at all proud of the racist insult that Schalke player Christopher Antwi-Adjei was subjected to by a spectator in the 15th minute," the club wrote in a statement on the club's website: "On behalf of the entire 1. FC Lok Leipzig, we would like to formally apologize to Christopher Antwi-Adjei and FC Schalke 04!" In the history of fourth-division club Lok Leipzig, there have already been several cases with a racist or right-wing extremist background.

