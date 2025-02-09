  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Bundesliga Leipzig back to winning ways - Bochum and Kiel miss out on liberation

SDA

9.2.2025 - 19:40

Xavi Simons celebrates his goal for 2:0 in his own way
Xavi Simons celebrates his goal for 2:0 in his own way
Keystone

RB Leipzig are still in a Champions League place after the 21st round of the Bundesliga. After four games without a win, the Saxons won 2-0 at home against St. Pauli.

Keystone-SDA

09.02.2025, 19:40

09.02.2025, 20:57

After the unsatisfactory last few weeks, Leipzig coach Marco Rose made personnel and tactical adjustments. These paid off. Without the out-of-form striker Loïs Openda, Benjamin Sesko and Xavi Simons scored in the first 35 minutes. After a red card against Willi Orban midway through the second half, Leipzig held on to their lead.

With the win, Leipzig regained 4th place from Stuttgart, who had won 2-1 at Dortmund on Saturday. Promoted St. Pauli remain seven points clear of the relegation places in 14th place.

Holstein Kiel and Bochum drew 2-2 in the basement duel between the relegation-threatened teams in the bottom two places, leaving Bochum two points behind the promoted team in last place.

Brief telegrams and rankings:

Leipzig - St. Pauli 2:0 (2:0). - 46'021 spectators. - Goals: 16. Sesko 1:0. 35. Simons 2:0. - Remarks: 69. red card against Orban (Leipzig).

Holstein Kiel - Bochum 2:2 (1:2). - 15'034 spectators. - Goals: 3. Skrzybski (penalty) 1:0. 37. Boadu 1:1. 39. Boadu 1:2. 50. Zec 2:2.

More from the department

Spain. Vargas scores for Sevilla

SpainVargas scores for Sevilla

Referee regrets sending off. Von Mandach:

Referee regrets sending offVon Mandach: "It's a mistake - you can't blame the player in this scene"

Challenge League. Thun maintains its cushion - Vaduz overtakes Wil

Challenge LeagueThun maintains its cushion - Vaduz overtakes Wil