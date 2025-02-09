Xavi Simons celebrates his goal for 2:0 in his own way Keystone

RB Leipzig are still in a Champions League place after the 21st round of the Bundesliga. After four games without a win, the Saxons won 2-0 at home against St. Pauli.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After the unsatisfactory last few weeks, Leipzig coach Marco Rose made personnel and tactical adjustments. These paid off. Without the out-of-form striker Loïs Openda, Benjamin Sesko and Xavi Simons scored in the first 35 minutes. After a red card against Willi Orban midway through the second half, Leipzig held on to their lead.

With the win, Leipzig regained 4th place from Stuttgart, who had won 2-1 at Dortmund on Saturday. Promoted St. Pauli remain seven points clear of the relegation places in 14th place.

Holstein Kiel and Bochum drew 2-2 in the basement duel between the relegation-threatened teams in the bottom two places, leaving Bochum two points behind the promoted team in last place.

Brief telegrams and rankings:

Leipzig - St. Pauli 2:0 (2:0). - 46'021 spectators. - Goals: 16. Sesko 1:0. 35. Simons 2:0. - Remarks: 69. red card against Orban (Leipzig).

Holstein Kiel - Bochum 2:2 (1:2). - 15'034 spectators. - Goals: 3. Skrzybski (penalty) 1:0. 37. Boadu 1:1. 39. Boadu 1:2. 50. Zec 2:2.