Pure emotion: Benjamin Henrichs celebrates his goal to make it 5-0 for Leipzig after a long injury break. Picture: Keystone

Four goals in one half - Leipzig celebrate, Hoffenheim stagger. They made a clear statement with a 5-0 win against their direct rivals for a Champions League place.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Brajan Gruda proved his scoring prowess twice, Christoph Baumgartner did it with power and elegance. And Benjamin Henrichs provided a moment of emotion. RB Leipzig humiliated their direct rivals Hoffenheim with a furious performance and won.

Gruda (17./44.) and Baumgartner (21./30.) both scored twice in the first half against the desolate Kraichgauers with their pitiful national goalkeeper Oliver Baumann. The fifth goal was scored by substitute Henrichs (78') in the closing stages. His first goal after an eternally long injury break was cheered collectively.

The clear victory meant that the Saxons moved level on points with Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga and even overtook VfB Stuttgart into third place thanks to their superior goal difference. A few days after the painful 1-0 defeat in Stuttgart, the Champions League is once again a more realistic scenario for coach Ole Werner's team.