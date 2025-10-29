Visibly depressed Leipzig players thank the fans who had traveled with them. IMAGO/Jan Huebner

The Leipzig fans stop their support in Cottbus after the break. They mourn a fan who died in the stadium. Leipzig international Raum also praises the Energie fans.

DPA dpa

A Leipzig supporter died on the sidelines of the cup match between the Saxons and third division leaders Energie Cottbus (4:1). This was announced by the Bundesliga club. "Tragically, there was a medical emergency upon entering the stadium without any outside influence. We have just received the sad news that the RB Leipzig fan concerned has died in hospital," the two-time DFB Cup winners said in a statement.

The stadium announcer also made the announcement before the second half kicked off with the score at 3-0 to RB. Both fan camps then ceased their support. RB also announced that "out of respect for the relatives, live coverage from Cottbus will be reduced to a minimum. At this moment, football is taking a back seat".

Leipzig international David Raum praised the fans of Energie Cottbus for their behavior. "Our thoughts and condolences are definitely with the family of the deceased. It's not nice. Respect also to the Cottbus fans for stopping the support briefly after half-time. Our fans did the same. The sport takes a back seat, it's very sad news," said the RB captain.