Since her promotion to head coach of Union Berlin, there have been sexist posts online against Marie-Louise Eta. (archive picture) dpa

RB Leipzig is causing a stir with a social media post about Union coach Marie-Louise Eta. Sexism is raised in the comment columns - the club rejects such accusations.

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RB Leipzig has caused a stir with a post on social media about Bundesliga coach Marie-Louise Eta ahead of the Bundesliga home match against 1. FC Union Berlin. In response to a post by the Köpenickers, who provided tips for visiting the stadium of their unloved rivals with the words "Well, it's not Leipzig itself - it's a nice city...", the Saxons responded with pictures showing Eta with RB players and former coach Marco Rose: "Your head coach didn't just like the city...", the post on X read.

Eure Cheftrainerin fand nicht nur die Stadt ganz schön … 🙂 https://t.co/qP45IsNJPf pic.twitter.com/BPx4qkFENp — RB Leipzig (@RBLeipzig) April 23, 2026

RB Leipzig refers to Eta post with pictures

In the comment columns, some users accused Leipzig of sexism. The club rejected this. "Sexism has no place at RB Leipzig. We are very much looking forward to the return of Marie-Louise Eta, who joined RB Leipzig in 2022 and subsequently documented her time at the club in a photo collage on social media," RB Leipzig announced on request and explained: "We have now published this collage again - with a reference to her wonderful time in Leipzig and in response to a previous Union post." Eta had published the pictures in her annual review on Instagram on January 1, 2023.

The Saxon Bundesliga club also pointed out that women hold various management positions at the club. Union did not wish to comment on RB Leipzig's X post. The two teams will meet in Leipzig on Friday evening. Union and RB have had a cordial dislike of each other for years.

As part of her pro license training, Eta had visited RB at the end of 2022 and looked over the shoulder of then coach Rose. "For five days, she immersed herself in day-to-day training, followed processes at close quarters and exchanged ideas with Dominik Szoboszlai and Emil Forsberg, among others," according to the Leipzig club's website. Eta's husband Benjamin works as coach of Leipzig's U20 women's team.

Sexist comments after Eta's promotion

Since her historic promotion to become the first female head coach in the men's Bundesliga, Eta has been confronted with sexist comments online. Union Berlin's managing director of professional football, Horst Heldt, sharply criticized the hostility. The 34-year-old herself explained: "It doesn't bother me, it says more about those who post it online than about those about whom it is made."