Two goals for three points: Leipzig beat Bremen and are second Keystone

Leipzig won their home game against Bremen 2-0 in the 11th round of the Bundesliga. The Saxons are now six points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Leipzig overtook Leverkusen with the win and are two points ahead of the Werkself. Assan Ouédraogo, who is only 19, scored for Leipzig in the second half with a spectacular long-range shot, and Austrian Xaver Schlager. It was Bremen's first defeat after five games without a loss. Isaac Schmidt was on the bench for the visitors from northern Germany, while former Swiss junior international Cameron Puertas was substituted with a quarter of an hour to go.

Union Berlin celebrated an important win at St. Pauli. The Köpenickers won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Rani Khedira and moved into the upper midfield of the table. St. Pauli are in the barrage after their seventh defeat in a row.

Telegrams and table:

Leipzig - Werder Bremen 2:0 (0:0). - Goals: 63rd Ouédraogo 1:0. 80th Schlager 2:0. - Remarks: Werder Bremen without Schmidt (substitute).

St. Pauli - Union Berlin 0:1 (0:1). - Goal: 44. Khedira 0:1.

Friday: Mainz 05 - Hoffenheim 1:1. - Saturday: Bayern Munich - SC Freiburg 6:2. Borussia Dortmund - VfB Stuttgart 3:3. Wolfsburg - Bayer Leverkusen 1:3. Augsburg - Hamburger SV 1:0. Heidenheim - Borussia Mönchengladbach 0:3. 1. FC Köln - Eintracht Frankfurt 3:4.