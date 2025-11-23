  1. Residential Customers
Bundesliga Leipzig remain reasonably close on Bayern's heels

SDA

23.11.2025 - 17:32

Leipzig won their home game against Bremen 2-0 in the 11th round of the Bundesliga. The Saxons are now six points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Keystone-SDA

23.11.2025, 17:32

23.11.2025, 19:43

Leipzig overtook Leverkusen with the win and are two points ahead of the Werkself. Assan Ouédraogo, who is only 19, scored for Leipzig in the second half with a spectacular long-range shot, and Austrian Xaver Schlager. It was Bremen's first defeat after five games without a loss. Isaac Schmidt was on the bench for the visitors from northern Germany, while former Swiss junior international Cameron Puertas was substituted with a quarter of an hour to go.

Union Berlin celebrated an important win at St. Pauli. The Köpenickers won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Rani Khedira and moved into the upper midfield of the table. St. Pauli are in the barrage after their seventh defeat in a row.

Telegrams and table:

Leipzig - Werder Bremen 2:0 (0:0). - Goals: 63rd Ouédraogo 1:0. 80th Schlager 2:0. - Remarks: Werder Bremen without Schmidt (substitute).

St. Pauli - Union Berlin 0:1 (0:1). - Goal: 44. Khedira 0:1.

Friday: Mainz 05 - Hoffenheim 1:1. - Saturday: Bayern Munich - SC Freiburg 6:2. Borussia Dortmund - VfB Stuttgart 3:3. Wolfsburg - Bayer Leverkusen 1:3. Augsburg - Hamburger SV 1:0. Heidenheim - Borussia Mönchengladbach 0:3. 1. FC Köln - Eintracht Frankfurt 3:4.

