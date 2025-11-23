Two goals for three points: Leipzig defeats Bremen and is second Keystone

Leipzig win their home game against Bremen 2-0 in the 11th round of the Bundesliga. The Saxons are now six points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Leipzig overtook Leverkusen with the win and are two points ahead of the Werkself.

Assan Ouédraogo, who is only 19, scored for Leipzig in the second half with a spectacular long-range shot, and Austrian Xaver Schlager. It was Bremen's first defeat after five games without a loss. Isaac Schmidt was on the bench for the visitors from northern Germany, while former Swiss junior international Cameron Puertas was substituted a quarter of an hour before the end.

Telegrams and table:

Leipzig - Werder Bremen 2:0 (0:0). - Goals: 63rd Ouédraogo 1:0. 80th Schlager 2:0. - Remarks: Werder Bremen without Schmidt (substitute).

Friday: Mainz 05 - Hoffenheim 1:1. - Saturday: Bayern Munich - SC Freiburg 6:2. Borussia Dortmund - VfB Stuttgart 3:3. Wolfsburg - Bayer Leverkusen 1:3. Augsburg - Hamburger SV 1:0. Heidenheim - Borussia Mönchengladbach 0:3. 1. FC Köln - Eintracht Frankfurt 3:4. - Sunday: St. Pauli - Union Berlin 17.30.

1. Bayern Munich 11/31 (41:8). 2. RB Leipzig 11/25 (22:13). 3. Bayer Leverkusen 11/23 (27:15). 4. Borussia Dortmund 11/22 (19:10). 5. VfB Stuttgart 11/22 (20:15). 6. Eintracht Frankfurt 11/20 (27:22). 7. Hoffenheim 11/20 (22:17). 8. Werder Bremen 11/15 (15:20). 9. 1. FC Köln 11/14 (20:19). 10. SC Freiburg 11/13 (15:20). 11. Union Berlin 10/12 (13:17). 12. Borussia Mönchengladbach 11/12 (16:19). 13. Augsburg 11/10 (15:24). 14. Hamburger SV 11/9 (9:17). 15. Wolfsburg 11/8 (13:21). 16. St. Pauli 10/7 (9:20). 17. Mainz 05 11/6 (11:19). 18. Heidenheim 11/5 (8:26).