Leipzig win their home game against Bremen 2-0 in the 11th round of the Bundesliga. The Saxons are now six points behind leaders Bayern Munich.
Leipzig overtook Leverkusen with the win and are two points ahead of the Werkself.
Assan Ouédraogo, who is only 19, scored for Leipzig in the second half with a spectacular long-range shot, and Austrian Xaver Schlager. It was Bremen's first defeat after five games without a loss. Isaac Schmidt was on the bench for the visitors from northern Germany, while former Swiss junior international Cameron Puertas was substituted a quarter of an hour before the end.
Telegrams and table:
Leipzig - Werder Bremen 2:0 (0:0). - Goals: 63rd Ouédraogo 1:0. 80th Schlager 2:0. - Remarks: Werder Bremen without Schmidt (substitute).
Friday: Mainz 05 - Hoffenheim 1:1. - Saturday: Bayern Munich - SC Freiburg 6:2. Borussia Dortmund - VfB Stuttgart 3:3. Wolfsburg - Bayer Leverkusen 1:3. Augsburg - Hamburger SV 1:0. Heidenheim - Borussia Mönchengladbach 0:3. 1. FC Köln - Eintracht Frankfurt 3:4. - Sunday: St. Pauli - Union Berlin 17.30.
1. Bayern Munich 11/31 (41:8). 2. RB Leipzig 11/25 (22:13). 3. Bayer Leverkusen 11/23 (27:15). 4. Borussia Dortmund 11/22 (19:10). 5. VfB Stuttgart 11/22 (20:15). 6. Eintracht Frankfurt 11/20 (27:22). 7. Hoffenheim 11/20 (22:17). 8. Werder Bremen 11/15 (15:20). 9. 1. FC Köln 11/14 (20:19). 10. SC Freiburg 11/13 (15:20). 11. Union Berlin 10/12 (13:17). 12. Borussia Mönchengladbach 11/12 (16:19). 13. Augsburg 11/10 (15:24). 14. Hamburger SV 11/9 (9:17). 15. Wolfsburg 11/8 (13:21). 16. St. Pauli 10/7 (9:20). 17. Mainz 05 11/6 (11:19). 18. Heidenheim 11/5 (8:26).