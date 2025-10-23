Lennart Karl makes Champions League history. The 17-year-old Bayern youngster becomes the youngest German to score a goal in the premier class.

Jan Arnet

In Bayern's 4-0 win over Bruges, Karl scored in the 5th minute to make it 1-0 for the German record champions. At 17 years and 242 days, the winger is now the youngest Bayern goalscorer in the history of the Champions League.

Karl is 121 days younger than Jamal Musiala when he scored his first Bayern goal in the top flight, making him the youngest German ever to score in the Champions League. "I'm very happy," beamed Karl in a TV interview after the game. "I hope my family are happy too. Unfortunately, they couldn't be here today."

Kompany: "I'm not a fan of hype"

Coach Vincent Kompany unleashed the attacking gem from the start for the first time on the big stage - and Karl promptly provided good arguments for using him more often in the central ten position. "He made the most of his chance," praised Kompany, adding that this was not necessarily normal "at this level". The fact that the coach spoke of Karl's "solid performance" in an emphatically reserved manner can probably be seen as a deliberate understatement.

Because Kompany knew what was coming. In the press conference after the game, he was asked whether Karl could now become a candidate for the national team and Germany's 2026 World Cup squad. "Your job is to make him big now, to hype him," Kompany told the journalists. But he is a coach. "And I'm not a fan of hype, I'm a fan of training and calm."

What distinguishes Karl, however, and also impresses Kompany, is his fearlessness at a young age and a special gift: a pronounced goal threat. "I'm a player's player, I take my shots," remarked the youngster. And he made sure to keep his feet on the ground. "A lot of people are looking at me now. Now I can't stop because I've scored a goal."

But Ansu Fati remains the record holder. He scored his first Champions League goal for Barcelona on December 10, 2019 against Inter Milan at the age of 17 years and 40 days. He is followed by Lamine Yamal at 17 years and 68 days. The youngest Swiss goalscorer, Breel Embolo, was 17 years and 263 days old when he scored his first goal.

Bayern gives Bruges no chance

With the 4-0 win over Brugge, FC Bayern also won their twelfth competitive match of the current season and already have nine points in the top flight after three matches. One day after coach Vincent Kompany extended his contract, Harry Kane, Luis Díaz and Nicolas Jackson also scored after Karl.