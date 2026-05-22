Florian Thauvin was the match-winner in the French Cup final with a goal and an assist. Keystone

RC Lens crowned their strong season by winning the cup for the first time. The runners-up of the past Ligue 1 season beat Nice 3:1 in the final at the Stade de France.

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Florian Thauvin, 2018 world champion with France, scored the 1:0 in the 25th minute and set up Odsonne Edouard's 2:0 shortly before the break. After Nice scored the equalizer, Senegalese striker Abdallah Sima made it 3-1 in the 78th minute. Lens had lost their previous three cup finals.

While the northern French side are celebrating their second major title after winning the league in 1998 and will soon be playing in the Champions League, Nice are not even sure that they will be in the top flight next season. The team from the Mediterranean will play the play-offs against Ligue 2 challengers Saint-Etienne on Tuesday and Friday.