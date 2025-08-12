FC Thun is the first promoted team in Super League history to win its first three games. In an interview with blue Sport, midfield engine Leo Bertone explains why things are going so well for Thun.

Sandro Zappella

Promoted Thun surprise the Super League. After three games, the Bernese Oberlanders are top of the Swiss top flight with nine points - together with St. Gallen. Midfielder Leo Bertone, who already has two goals and an assist to his name, has played a big part in this. The 31-year-old said in an interview with blue Sport: "This start to the season comes as no surprise to us. We knew what we've experienced and been through over the last three years and, above all, how we've worked."

For Bertone, what has set Thun apart in these first games of the season is quite clear: "We have a great work ethic and mentality. If you do that consistently over the years, it will eventually bear fruit. I'm glad it worked right from the start. Now we're looking to keep it that way."

Bertone sees the team as FC Thun's greatest strength: "It's all about the word team and I think that also embodies FC Thun from top to bottom. The most important thing is that this team works, the rest is an encore."

Stay calm and keep working

Bertone is one of the few Thun players with experience in the Super League. The former YB player has even played more games in Switzerland's top league than all the other Thun players put together: "We players with a bit more experience try to get across that you have to keep calm. In the end, it's the daily work that counts."

Of course, as an experienced player, you have often experienced certain game situations, but then it is often instinct that comes into play. He himself knows how football works and therefore tries to pass this on to the boys.

And what happens if everything no longer runs like clockwork at FC Thun? No need to worry, as Bertone explains: "There will certainly be a phase when things don't go as smoothly as they are now. But then it will be important to stay calm and continue to work in a focused manner, just as we have done so far. That's our path to success."

The games of FC Thun so far