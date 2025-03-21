Leon Avdullahu is captain of the U21 national team. In an interview with blue Sport, the FCB midfielder talks about the training camp with the U21s, FC Basel and his next goals.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Leon Avdullahu is one of the most experienced players in the U21 squad and leads the youth team as captain.

The 21-year-old has played over 50 games in the Super League and says: "I'm also expected to take on responsibility in Basel."

Avdullahu will face Austria and England with the U21s. The defensive midfielder says: "You can certainly compete well against them." Show more

The football year for the U21 national team starts with a training camp in Marbella, Spain. There, the U21s will face Austria in test matches on Friday and England on Monday.

For coach Sascha Stauch's team, the first priority is to get to know each other. As is so often the case with junior national teams, the squad has been almost completely reshuffled. Of the players who were involved last fall, only Zachary Athekame, Aaron Keller and Leon Avdullahu are back.

In an interview with blue Sport, Avdullahu reveals that there are still many familiar faces among them: "Most of us already know each other from the U20s." The atmosphere in the team is therefore very good.

However, Avdullahu also knows many of the players more as opponents from the Super League. Now they are also getting to know each other better in private and Avdullahu reveals: "Many players behave differently on the pitch than off it." He includes himself in this: "I'm more of a quiet guy off the pitch and a bit more aggressive on the pitch."

Responsibility is nothing new

Avdullahu's role in the U21s is clear to him: "I think as captain, I have to lead the way. As a key player, I have to pull the team together and lead them," says the midfielder, adding: "It's nothing new for me; I'm expected to take on responsibility in Basel too."

At FCB, he has various mentors in Taulant Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, who also set an example in this regard. Avdullahu has learned from them to take responsibility off the pitch too - especially when things aren't going well.

Profile Leon Avdullahu KEYSTONE Date of birth: 23.02.2004 (21)

Place of birth: Solothurn

Position: Defensive midfield

Club: FC Basel

Super League games: 54

That's why it's also important for him to talk to his teammates: "If players have a concern, if they're not feeling well, they can always come to me. And if I can, I try to help everyone."

Avdullahu has been familiar with the role of leader for a long time anyway: "I was often captain of the national team in the past and I often had to take on responsibility at FCB, even as a junior." On the one hand, this suits his character, but it is also typical of his position as a six-man.

Test matches against Austria and England

For the U21s, the test matches against Austria and England are now about finding their feet. "You can certainly measure yourself well against these opponents," said Avdullahu.

But that's generally the great thing about being on the road with the U21s, that you can always play against big opponents. In addition to his goals with the U21s, Avdullahu also wants to achieve a lot with FC Basel: "For now, my goal is to play internationally with FCB." In the long term, he could imagine playing abroad, preferably in the Spanish La Liga.

For now, however, Basel's aim is to play for the championship. The fact that the domestic league is now taking a break suits Avdullahu just fine: "Especially now, as the last few games haven't gone so well for us. That's why it's also important for me to clear my head a bit here."

