Rolf Fringer talks himself into a rage "I think it's terrible to be shat on like a poodle"

Patrick Lämmle

9.11.2025

After the 1-0 defeat against Thun, the Servette players have to listen to their own fans. For Rolf Fringer an absolute absurdity.

09.11.2025, 12:00

09.11.2025, 12:45

Servette lost 1-0 at home to Thun on Saturday evening, with Bertone scoring the all-important goal in the 90th minute from a free kick. A superb goal. While Thun's high-flying run continues, Geneva, on the other hand, are only one point ahead of the barrage place. After the game, the Servette players can be seen walking to the fan curve and talking to the fans.

Dream goal in the video. Bertone kicks Thun to victory from a free kick in the 90th minute

Dream goal in the videoBertone kicks Thun to victory from a free kick in the 90th minute

The pulse of blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer shoots up at such images. "It's a fashion that hurts me. It should have been stopped a long time ago." Of course, Servette are currently lagging behind their own expectations, but that's no reason for the players to be berated by some "birds". Thanking the fans and then going into the dressing room is how Fringer would handle it: "I think it's terrible to be shat on like a poodle."

Admir Mehmedi agrees with Rolf Fringer, but is a little more reserved. Watch the whole discussion in the video above.

