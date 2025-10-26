  1. Residential Customers
Bundesliga Leverkusen also beat Freiburg under Hjulmand

SDA

26.10.2025 - 17:37

Kasper Hjulmand celebrates victory after victory in the Bundesliga
Keystone

Bayer Leverkusen continue to make progress in the Bundesliga under Danish coach Kasper Hjulmand.

Keystone-SDA

26.10.2025, 17:44

In the 8th round, the 2024 champions recorded their fourth win in a row with a 2-0 win against Freiburg. Since Hjulmand took over from the failed Erik ten Hag, Leverkusen have been doing well, at least nationally. In six league games under the Scandinavian, there have been five wins and one draw.

Five days after the 2:7 home debacle in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain, Leverkusen played to nil for the third time this season. Ernest Poku and Edmond Tapsoba scored before SC Freiburg definitely squandered their chances of scoring when Philipp Lienhart was shown a red card in the 74th minute. Switzerland's Johan Manzambi was on the pitch for Freiburg for 67 minutes.

