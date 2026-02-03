Leverkusen fulfill their duty against St. Pauli. Keystone

Bayer Leverkusen are the first team to reach the semi-finals of the German Cup.

The 2024 double winners beat Bundesliga rivals St. Pauli 3:0 at home on Tuesday evening.

Martin Terrier, Patrik Schick and Jonas Hofmann scored every half-hour from the 31st minute onwards. Jonas Omlin was on the substitutes' bench for Leverkusen.

In the other quarter-finals, Holstein Kiel and Stuttgart (Wednesday, 8.45 p.m.), Hertha Berlin and Freiburg (Tuesday, February 10) and Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig (February 11) will face off in the coming days.