New coach for Bayer Leverkusen have found ten Hag's successor

dpa

8.9.2025 - 13:07

Kasper Hjulmand is to be the new Bayer coach. (archive photo)
Kasper Hjulmand is to be the new Bayer coach. (archive photo)
Keystone

After the lightning exit of Erik ten Hag, Bayer Leverkusen has found a new coach. Kasper Hjulmand is to stabilize the Werkself after the chaotic start to the season.

DPA

08.09.2025, 13:07

08.09.2025, 15:20

Former Danish national team coach Kasper Hjulmand is to become the new head coach at Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen. The 53-year-old succeeds Dutchman Erik ten Hag, from whom the Rhinelanders parted ways at the beginning of September. He will have a contract with the Werkself until 2027.

"Kasper is the right man to develop our new Werkself back into a top team that will strive for the most ambitious national and international goals," said Head of Sport Simon Rolfes.

Coach bang in Leverkusen. Marcel Reif:

Coach bang in LeverkusenMarcel Reif: "There was no alternative to sacking ten Hag"

Ten Hag only took over the team on July 1 as successor to starting coach Xabi Alonso and was let go just two months later. In addition to the lack of sporting success - a defeat in the Bundesliga opener against Hoffenheim and a draw in Bremen - ten Hag and the players and Bayer officials were also said to have had a bad personal relationship. The assistant coaching staff led by Dutchmen Rogier Meijer and Andries Ulderink temporarily took over the training work.

Furore at the 2021 European Championship with Denmark, early end in Mainz

Hjulmand is now tasked with shaping the major upheaval at the runners-up following the departures of key players such as Florian Wirtz, Jonathan Tah and Granit Xhaka. The Dane is no stranger to the Bundesliga. Eleven years ago, he worked with moderate success as head coach at Mainz and was let go after just nine months.

"This is unprecedented"Ten Hag settles accounts with Leverkusen after lightning dismissal

As national coach of his home country, he caused a sensation at the European Championships, which were postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus. Back then, the Danes only lost 2:1 to England in the semi-finals. Things went worse with the preliminary round exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The 2-0 defeat to Germany in the 2024 European Championship round of 16 in Dortmund was Hjulmand's last game as national coach.

