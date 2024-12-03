Bayern knocked out after Neuer red card against Leverkusen - Gallery The joker scores: Leverkusen's Nathan Tella celebrates after his header. Image: dpa National team colleagues in a fast-paced duel: Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz (l) and Bayern's Joshua Kimmich. Image: dpa Manuel Neuer is too late and rams into Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong. Image: dpa Referee Harm Osmers shows Manuel Neuer the red card. Image: dpa Bayern knocked out after Neuer red card against Leverkusen - Gallery The joker scores: Leverkusen's Nathan Tella celebrates after his header. Image: dpa National team colleagues in a fast-paced duel: Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz (l) and Bayern's Joshua Kimmich. Image: dpa Manuel Neuer is too late and rams into Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong. Image: dpa Referee Harm Osmers shows Manuel Neuer the red card. Image: dpa

Things get really heated in the cup tie between Bayern and Bayer. Manuel Neuer sees red early on, emotions run high. And in the end, the defending champions celebrate after scoring a wild card goal.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bayer Leverkusen wins against Bayern Munich and advances to the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup.

Bayern have to play outnumbered for a long time. Manuel Neuer is sent off in the 17th minute. Show more

After the bitter red card for goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, defending champions Bayer Leverkusen knocked FC Bayern out of the DFB Cup with ice-cold precision. The Munich side, who dominated a venomous round of 16 clash for a long time while outnumbered, suffered the worst defeat in coach Vincent Kompany's young tenure with a 1-0 (0-0) loss. It was the fifth time in a row that the record winners had been knocked out of the cup competition.

Leverkusen's joker Nathan Tella silenced most of the 75,000 spectators with his header a few minutes after coming on as a substitute (69th minute). Israeli international goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, who came on as a substitute for Neuer, had no chance in his third professional Bayern match to stop the unchallenged header from the Bayer professional, who is only 1.73 meters tall.

Neuer's first sending off makes for a heated duel

Neuer's first sending-off in his 867th game in professional football in the 17th minute was the early starting signal for a heated and sparkling encounter between the record winners from Munich and the double winners from the Rhine.

After a long ball from national defender Jonathan Tah, the 38-year-old Neuer stopped the onrushing Jeremie Frimpong with a hard body check outside the penalty area. Referee Harm Osmers showed him red. For national coach Julian Nagelsmann, there was nothing to discuss about the "indisputable, albeit unfortunate" sending-off.

Dejected, the long-serving national goalkeeper stalked off to the dressing room. In Neuer's absence, things got heated not only on the pitch, with a number of duels and nicknames, but also between the coaching benches.

Leverkusen's champion coach Xabi Alonso, who played for Bayern from 2014 to 2017, pushed his team with wild gestures. Bayern coach Vincent Kompany was also on fire on the touchline, but was calmed down somewhat by Osmars in the meantime. After the changeover, the referee from Hanover showed the quick-tempered Munich sporting director Christoph Freund a yellow card. A grumbling hotspur on the Leverkusen bench was also cautioned.

Nagelsmann praises Munich

Nagelsmann stated on the ARD microphone during the break that he had liked Bayern's performance "almost better when they were outnumbered than when they were evenly matched". The injured Bayern super striker Harry Kane, crouching in the crowd in a thick black jacket and cap, had already started celebrating with headers from Kingsley Coman (34'), Leon Goretzka (43') and Minjae Kim (45.+4). At the other end, Florian Wirtz had a top chance (11') - still against Neuer. The Israeli Peretz then saved with his foot from Frimpong (32').

Overall, Leverkusen's play was too cool for a long time when outnumbered. Wirtz repeatedly tried to give structure to the attacks, but also dived. His congenial DFB colleague Jamal Musiala in a Bayern shirt was sought out even more than usual in the absence of Kane. The visitors' tight defensive line disrupted the 21-year-old early and physically.

Schick in, Schick out

After the break, Alonso brought on the in-form striker Patrik Schick. However, the Czech, who had scored four goals in his last six competitive matches, was forced off with a calf injury less than a quarter of an hour later. Without their top strikers, both teams lacked goal scorers for a long time, with Tella, who had come on as a substitute shortly beforehand, becoming one of them.

Bayern midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic made his comeback much earlier than expected after breaking his collarbone in an attempt to equalize. However, the result was FC Bayern's first defeat in the round of 16 since December 2006.

