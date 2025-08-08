  1. Residential Customers
Hradecky to Monaco Leverkusen loses longtime regular goalie

SDA

8.8.2025 - 19:40

Lukas Hradecky moves from Leverkusen to Monaco
Keystone

Bayer Leverkusen's next departure has been announced: long-time regular goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky is moving to Ligue 1 and signing a two-year contract with AS Monaco.

Keystone-SDA

08.08.2025, 19:40

08.08.2025, 19:47

The Finnish international goalkeeper is set to become Monaco's number one, which is bad news for Philipp Köhn. Last season, the Swiss battled with Poland's Radoslaw Majecki for a place in the starting eleven and made 19 league appearances. Now the 27-year-old has to think about what to do next.

In addition to Köhn, Hradecky will also face Swiss internationals Denis Zakaria and Breel Embolo at AS Monaco, although there have been repeated rumors of a transfer.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, are said to already have a successor in mind. According to media reports, goalkeeper Janis Blaswich is set to move from RB Leipzig to the runners-up. With Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong (both Liverpool), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich) and most recently Granit Xhaka (Sunderland), several key players have already left Leverkusen.

