Bundesliga Leverkusen lose opening game ++ Augsburg win in Freiburg ++ Frankfurt make their mark

Tobias Benz

23.8.2025

Bayer Leverkusen lose 2:1 to Hoffenheim in the season opener.
IMAGO/DeFodi Images

There is a winner in every Bundesliga match on Saturday afternoon. Bayer Leverkusen are still feeling the effects of the squad changes in their first league game of the season.

23.08.2025, 15:25

The results from Saturday

  • Heidenheim - Wolfsburg 1:3
  • Union Berlin - Stuttgart 2:1
  • Leverkusen - Hoffenheim 1:2
  • Frankfurt - Bremen 4:1
  • Freiburg - Augsburg 1:3
Bayer Leverkusen start the championship with a defeat. The team of new coach Erik ten Hag lost the home game against Hoffenheim 1:2.

Jarell Quansah, who joined Leverkusen from Liverpool in the summer, put the home team ahead. However, Hoffenheim subsequently improved and turned the game around with goals from Fisnik Asllani and Tim Lemperle. Leon Avdullahu, the former FC Basel player, celebrated a successful Bundesliga debut. The 21-year-old played through.

Otherwise, the Swiss players in action on Saturday afternoon had little to cheer about. Although Cédric Zesiger's Augsburg won 3:1 against Freiburg, the defender only came on the pitch in the final minutes to save the lead over time. At the other end of the pitch, Johan Manzambi played a good 80 minutes. The 19-year-old from Geneva made a good start, but was unable to prevent the home defeat.

The league opener was also disappointing for Luca Jaquez, who played in Stuttgart's 2-1 defeat against Union Berlin. Man of the match was 20-year-old Ilyas Ansah, who fired the home team to victory with two spectacular goals.

