Germany Leverkusen pick up an important three points

SDA

4.3.2026 - 22:41

Christian Kofane (center) shot Leverkusen to victory
Christian Kofane (center) shot Leverkusen to victory
Keystone

Leverkusen remain in the chasing pack in the Bundesliga. Coach Kasper Hjulmand's team won the catch-up game at Hamburger SV 1:0 and are now only three points away from the top four.

Keystone-SDA

04.03.2026, 22:41

After three games without a win, Cameroonian Christian Kofane scored in the 73rd minute to give Leverkusen the three points in Hamburg. Goalkeeper Jonas Omlin was on the bench for the visitors, while Miro Muheim was missing for HSV due to a yellow card suspension.

The match, which should have been played in the 17th round in January, was postponed due to safety concerns at the Hamburg stadium following the onset of winter.

