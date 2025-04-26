Leverkusen prevents Munich's championship party - Gallery Granit Xhaka thanks the crowd after the 2-0 home win against Augsburg. Image: Keystone Thomas Müller played his 500th Bundesliga match in Munich. Image: Keystone Harry Kane received a yellow card with consequences. Image: Keystone Serhou Guirassy won a penalty, which he missed. Image: Keystone Gladbach coach Gerardo Seoane's plan did not work. Image: Keystone Leverkusen prevents Munich's championship party - Gallery Granit Xhaka thanks the crowd after the 2-0 home win against Augsburg. Image: Keystone Thomas Müller played his 500th Bundesliga match in Munich. Image: Keystone Harry Kane received a yellow card with consequences. Image: Keystone Serhou Guirassy won a penalty, which he missed. Image: Keystone Gladbach coach Gerardo Seoane's plan did not work. Image: Keystone

Leverkusen postpone the decision in the Bundesliga championship race. The defending champions win against Augsburg and keep the gap to Bayern Munich, also victorious, at eight points.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The results from Saturday afternoon Leverkusen - Augsburg 2:0

Bayern Munich - Mainz 3:0

Kiel - Borussia Mönchengladbach 4:3

Hoffenheim - Dortmund 2:3

Wolfsburg - Freiburg 0:1

Urs Schnyder, referee in the Super League and Champions League, talks about hostility towards referees in blue Sport's football talk show Heimspiel.

Inappropriate comments have piled up on social media. For blue Sport expert Alex Frei, this is a social development that is not right. Show more

Postponed is not canceled, Munich can say to themselves. Vincent Kompany's team took another step towards their 34th league title with a 3-0 win against Mainz at home in the Allianz Arena. Next Saturday in Leipzig, they can dethrone Leverkusen under their own steam and return to normality in the Bundesliga with their twelfth league title in the last 13 years.

Harry Kane will not be on the pitch for a possible championship celebration in Leipzig. The top scorer, who is looking forward to the first title of his long career, received his fifth caution and will therefore be suspended for the next match. The match against Mainz was not a success for the 31-year-old Englishman in terms of goals either. The goals were scored by Leroy Sané, Michael Olise and Eric Dier. The biggest applause went to Thomas Müller, who played his 500th Bundesliga game from the 83rd minute onwards.

In Leverkusen, Patrik Schick, with 19 goals this season the first runner-up to Kane (24) in the race for the top scorer's crown, and Emiliano Buendia ensured the 2-0 win. Granit Xhaka played through for Leverkusen, while Cedric Zesiger was on the pitch for the entire match for Augsburg.

Away wins for BVB and Freiburg

Dortmund continued their good run of recent weeks with victory at Hoffenheim. Waldemar Anton scored the 3:2 winner in the 96th minute, which was controversial due to a possible foul beforehand, after Hoffenheim had equalized twice against the run of play.

Serhou Guirassy must be particularly happy about the late success. BVB's top scorer from Guinea, who made it 1-0, missed the second goal from the penalty spot before the break. He had won the right to take the penalty by intensively lobbying the captain Emre Can, who was ready to take the shot.

Dortmund are now three points behind fourth-placed SC Freiburg in the Champions League. Freiburg secured their third win in a row against Wolfsburg, who were decimated early on by a red card, thanks to a goal from defender Max Rosenfelder.

Gladbach lose at Kiel

Borussia Mönchengladbach, coached by Gerardo Seoane, suffered another setback in the race for a European place, losing 4-3 at Holstein Kiel. Goalkeeper Jonas Omlin was beaten for a fourth time in the match by Japan's Shuto Machino in stoppage time. Gladbach, who were without the injured Nico Elvedi and have won just one point in their last four games, had previously recovered from 2-0 and 3-2 down. With the win, Kiel left Bochum at the bottom of the table and are two points behind current bottom club Heidenheim.

Telegrams and table:

Holstein Kiel - Borussia Mönchengladbach 4:3 (2:0). - Goals: 15 Machino 1:0. 23 Bernhardsson 2:0. 60 Cvancara 2:1. 69 Pléa 2:2. 76 Gigovic 3:2. 86 Honorat 3:3. 91 Machino 4:3. - Comments: Borussia Mönchengladbach with Omlin, without Elvedi (injured).

Wolfsburg - Freiburg 0:1 (0:0). - Goal: 49. Rosenfelder 0:1. - Remarks: 26. red card against Arnold (Wolfsburg, rough foul). Freiburg with Manzambi (from 72), without Ogbus (injured).

Bayern Munich - Mainz 05 3:0 (2:0). - Goals: 27. Sané 1:0. 40. Olise 2:0. 84. Dier 3:0. - Comments: Mainz 05 with Widmer (from 87).

Bayer Leverkusen - Augsburg 2:0 (2:0). - Goals: 13. Schick 1:0. 45. Buendía 2:0. - Comments: Bayer Leverkusen with Xhaka. Augsburg with Zesiger

Hoffenheim - Borussia Dortmund 2:3 (0:1). - Goals: 20 Guirassy 0:1. 61 Hlozek 1:1. 74 Brandt 1:2. 90 Kaderabek 2:2. 95 Anton 2:3. - Comments: 34 Baumann (Hoffenheim) saves Guirassy's penalty. Borussia Dortmund with Kobel.

The other matches of the 31st round. Friday: VfB Stuttgart - Heidenheim 0:1. - Saturday: Eintracht Frankfurt - RB Leipzig 18.30. - Sunday: Bochum - Union Berlin 15.30. Werder Bremen - St. Pauli 17.30.