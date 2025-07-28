  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Future soon to be clarified Leverkusen sets price tag for Xhaka: "If that doesn't happen, he stays"

SDA

28.7.2025 - 11:03

Granit Xhaka could soon leave Bayer Leverkusen
Granit Xhaka could soon leave Bayer Leverkusen
Keystone

Granit Xhaka is apparently on the verge of leaving Bayer Leverkusen. The club would let the Swiss national team captain move to Sunderland for a transfer fee of 20 million euros.

Keystone-SDA

28.07.2025, 11:03

28.07.2025, 11:15

"There will be a decision this week. Granit's side are aware of the conditions under which a transfer is possible," said Leverkusen's head of sport Simon Rolfes, according to media reports.

The club wants clarity quickly, the agreement is reportedly valid until the end of July. "If that doesn't happen, he'll stay," Rolfes announced. However, the Premier League newcomers are apparently prepared to pay the transfer fee. And Xhaka is determined to leave Bayer one year after winning the double.

Coach Erik ten Hag had previously spoken out vehemently against the 32-year-old midfield strategist leaving. "This club has already lost three important players. We won't let any more players go, that's not possible. That would neglect the structure and also the culture of the squad," said the Dutchman. Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong (both Liverpool) and Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich) had already left the club.

More videos from the department

Football news

Excitement at the start of the season. Frustrating interviews, a rule trap and a moving Super League debut

Excitement at the start of the seasonFrustrating interviews, a rule trap and a moving Super League debut

European Football Championship. Host city Basel takes positive stock of the European Championships

European Football ChampionshipHost city Basel takes positive stock of the European Championships

"Nobody knew about it"Lucy Bronze played the entire European Championship with a shin fracture

"That was superfluous"Arrogance accusations against England heroine Kelly: The press comments on the European Championship final

The fairytale of Chloe Kelly. She almost resigned in January - now she's leading England to the title again

The fairytale of Chloe KellyShe almost resigned in January - now she's leading England to the title again