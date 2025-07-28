Granit Xhaka could soon leave Bayer Leverkusen Keystone

Granit Xhaka is apparently on the verge of leaving Bayer Leverkusen. The club would let the Swiss national team captain move to Sunderland for a transfer fee of 20 million euros.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"There will be a decision this week. Granit's side are aware of the conditions under which a transfer is possible," said Leverkusen's head of sport Simon Rolfes, according to media reports.

The club wants clarity quickly, the agreement is reportedly valid until the end of July. "If that doesn't happen, he'll stay," Rolfes announced. However, the Premier League newcomers are apparently prepared to pay the transfer fee. And Xhaka is determined to leave Bayer one year after winning the double.

Coach Erik ten Hag had previously spoken out vehemently against the 32-year-old midfield strategist leaving. "This club has already lost three important players. We won't let any more players go, that's not possible. That would neglect the structure and also the culture of the squad," said the Dutchman. Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong (both Liverpool) and Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich) had already left the club.

More videos from the department