Bayer Leverkusen pull off a surprise and beat Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, Marseille and Juventus win their games after falling behind and Galatasaray slip up - all the highlights of the Champions League evening.

Luca Betschart

Manchester City concede their first defeat in the league phase of the Champions League. Pep Guardiola's team lost 2-0 at home to a resurgent Bayer Leverkusen in the 5th round.

Manchester City, who did not field their best line-up, bared their teeth at Leverkusen. If the English side failed to break down the German defensive wall, goalkeeper Mark Flekken was the end of the line. Among other things, the Dutchman won a duel with Norwegian super striker Erling Haaland a good quarter of an hour before the end.

Chelsea shoot down Barcelona

FC Barcelona suffered a minor disaster with a 3-0 defeat at world champions Chelsea. The defeat began in the first half with Jules Koundé's own goal (27') and Ronald Araujo's yellow card (44'). After the break, Estevão and Liam Delap increased the score to 3:0. 18-year-old Brazilian Estevão also won the teenage duel against Lamine Yamal that evening.

Clear home win for Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund celebrated a 4:0 home win against Villarreal. Serhou Guirassy scored twice for the Bundesliga club with Gregor Kobel in goal for the first time since the end of August. The scene surrounding the 2:0 in the 54th minute was decisive. Villarreal's Argentinian Juan Foyth was shown the red card after deliberately handling on his own goal line and Guirassy converted the resulting penalty with a follow-up shot.

Marseille turn the game around against Newcastle

Newcastle United suffered a setback in their fight for a good position with a 1:2 (1:0) defeat at Olympique Marseille. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turned the game around with a double strike shortly after the break (46', 50'). Nick Woltemade came on for Newcastle in the second half, but despite the German international striker's good actions, the Premier League club still suffered defeat.

Juve beat Bodö/Glimt - no goals in Prague

Juventus Turin had a tough time against Bodö/Glimt, but managed to secure an important 3-2 away win despite trailing at the break. The decisive goal was scored by Jonathan David in the 91st minute.

Slavia Prague and Athletic Bilbao drew 0-0 and remain bottom of the table. Bilbao are currently 28th with 4 points from 5 games, while Slavia are 30th with 3 points.

Napoli beat Qarabağ 2-0 thanks to a goal from Scott McTominay (65') and an own goal from Marko Janković (72').

Home defeat for Gala - Benfica win in Amsterdam

Galatasaray suffered a surprising defeat at home. The Turkish champions with international players Leroy Sané and İlkay Gündoğan lost 1-0 (0-0) to Union Saint-Gilloise. The goal of the day was scored by Promise David (57'). It was Galatasaray's first home defeat in a competitive match since August 2024.

Ajax Amsterdam lost 2-0 (0-1) at home to Benfica Lisbon in a clash between the last two teams with no points.