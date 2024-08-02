@dfb Und jetzt mal zu den wirklich wichtigen Fragen - wie findet ihr Kartoffeln? ♬ Originalton - dfb

Weeks ago, a Tiktok post went through the roof in which national player Wirtz rated potato dishes. In the meantime, the young star no longer finds it so funny.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Florian Wirtz triggers a real hype with a video in which he classifies potato dishes. His statement "Normal potatoes ... I would even say 1" is going through the roof.

Wirtz himself does not find the video entertaining. He and people around him can't understand the hype.

At the training camp in Donaueschingen, the young star also heard his "potato" slogan from many young fans. Wirtz: "At some point, you reach a point where it's not so funny anymore." Show more

German international Florian Wirtz is visibly annoyed by the internet hype surrounding him after his ranking for potato dishes. "I don't find it entertaining," said the 21-year-old attacking player from German champions Bayer Leverkusen. "Especially the people who know me and I, we don't understand why it's gone through the roof."

Wirtz was supposed to rank potato dishes according to his personal preference in a Tiktok clip from the German Football Association. After a moment's thought, he settled on one and said: "Normal potatoes ... I would even say on the 1." The video became a viral hit and was also featured in party songs by singers Julian Benz and Julian Sommer.

"At some point it's not so funny anymore"

"I think people made a bit of fun of the way I said it. But it's nothing bad, I stand by it and still like potatoes," said Wirtz.

The young star also heard his "potato" slogan from many young fans at the training camp in Donaueschingen. "I don't regret it. But when I get shouted at from left and right all the time, I just try to ignore it. Because at some point you get to a point where it's not so funny anymore," says Wirtz.

Xhaka is happy that Wirtz is at Leverkusen

Wirtz is one of the most sought-after players in club football, and central defender Jonathan Tah has also attracted interest from top clubs. However, Leverkusen are planning the upcoming season with both of them. "We are happy that they are with us," says Granit Xhaka on blue Sport. They are very focused.

Leverkusen will play their first test match against Lens next Saturday, with English runners-up Arsenal awaiting the German champions the following Wednesday.