The Champions League round of 16 draw was made in Nyon on Friday afternoon. The pairings are quite something: the Madrid derby between Real and Atlético, Leverkusen taking on Bayern, among others.

Jan Arnet

The Champions League will see a German football summit between record champions FC Bayern Munich and champions Bayer Leverkusen. The two Bundesliga clubs will meet in the round of 16 on March 4/5 and 11/12. After two league duels and a cup match, this will be the fourth and fifth time they have played each other this season.

The first leg will take place in Munich because Bayern fared worse in the group stage and had to take a detour via the play-offs. The tie will then be decided a week later in Leverkusen. The two Bundesliga duels ended in draws. In the DFB Cup, Granit Xhaka's team won 1:0 in Munich and have been considered the big favorites for the title ever since.

For the two top German clubs, there were only two opponent options each in the reformed Champions League mode. Instead of two Spanish-German duels, there will now be a Bundesliga clash. Meanwhile, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid will determine a quarter-finalist in a city derby.

With PSG against Liverpool, football fans can look forward to another absolute treat. Gregor Kobel's Borussia Dortmund will take on OSC Lille from France in the last 16, Zeki Amdouni's Benfica Lisbon will challenge FC Barcelona, Ardon Jashari will face Aston Villa with Bruges and Yann Sommer will play with Inter against Milan conquerors Feyenoord Rotterdam, where Jordan Lotomba is under contract.

The round of 16 pairings Club Brugge - Aston Villa

Dortmund - Lille

Real Madrid - Atlético Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen - Bayern Munich

PSV Eindhoven - Arsenal

Feyenoord - Inter Milan

Paris St. Germain - Liverpool

Benfica Lisbon - Barcelona Show more

It was the last draw of this Champions League season. In the new format, a tournament tree is drawn up to determine the path to the final.

