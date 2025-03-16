Late celebration: Leverkusen win in Stuttgart. Harry Langer/dpa

Bayer Leverkusen can benefit from Bayern's slip-up in the 26th round of the Bundesliga. The champions turned the game around in Stuttgart in the final minutes and won 4:3 with great morale.

After Stuttgart made it 3:1 in the 62nd minute - an unfortunate own goal by Swiss national team captain Granit Xhaka - the game seemed to be decided. However, Leverkusen showed morale and their style of play was very reminiscent of the team that had turned so many games around in the closing stages in the previous championship season.

Xabi Alonso's team also came back in Swabia. Piero Hincapie brought his team back into contention just five minutes after the game was supposedly decided. Angelo Stiller equalized with an own goal two minutes before the end of normal time. Finally, it was Patrik Schick who decided the open exchange of blows in the fourth minute of stoppage time with the 4:3 in favor of the visitors.

The champions thus reduced the gap to leaders Bayern to six points with eight rounds to go.

Frankfurt are in fourth place and thus on course for the Champions League. Eintracht ended a three-game losing streak and won 3:1 in Bochum, with Aurèle Amenda coming on in the 87th minute. The 21-year-old Swiss played in the Bundesliga for the first time since recovering from a syndesmosis ligament injury.

Rasmus Kristensen puts Frankfurt on the road to victory early in Bochum Keystone

Heidenheim won the crucial relegation duel against Holstein Kiel 3:1 and handed the red lantern to the North Germans.

Brief telegrams and table:

VfB Stuttgart - Bayer Leverkusen 3:4 (1:0). - Goals: 14. Demirovic 1:0. 48. Woltemade 2:0. 56. Frimpong 2:1. 62. Xhaka (own goal) 3:1. 67. Hincapie 3:2. 88. Stiller (own goal) 3:3. 94. Schick 3:4. - Comments: VfB Stuttgart without Jaquez (substitute), Stergiou (suspended) and Rieder (not in the squad). Bayer Leverkusen with Xhaka.

Bochum - Eintracht Frankfurt 1:3 (0:2). - Goals: 27 Kristensen 0:1. 32 Bahoya 0:2. 73 Holtmann 1:2. 96 Batshuayi 1:3. - Comments: Eintracht Frankfurt with Amenda (from 87).

Friday: St. Pauli - Hoffenheim 1:0. - Saturday: Werder Bremen - Borussia Mönchengladbach 2:4. Augsburg - Wolfsburg 1:0. Mainz