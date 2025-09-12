Leverkusen's new coach Kasper Hjulmand thanks the fans after the 3:1 home win against Frankfurt Keystone

Bayer Leverkusen celebrated a 3-1 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt, who had won their first two games of the season, on coach Kasper Hjulmand's debut in the Bundesliga.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Alejandro Grimaldo gave the hosts the lead in the 10th minute with a spectacular free-kick. Patrik Schick increased the lead to 2:0 in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time.

Can Uzun brought the tension back into the game in the 52nd minute with the equalizer. It got even worse for the home team. Seven minutes later, Robert Andrich was sent off early after receiving his second yellow card. In the 92nd minute, Leverkusen's new signing Ezequiel Fernández was also shown the red card, but Grimaldo (98) scored again with a free kick to make it 3:1.

Hjulmand is the successor to Erik ten Hag, who was sacked after picking up just one point in his first two league games.