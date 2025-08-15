Patrik Schick (14) scored Leverkusen's first goal Keystone

Bayer Leverkusen have made a successful start to the new season after the major departures in recent weeks.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the first competitive match under Dutch coach Erik ten Hag, the Bundesliga club won 4:0 in the 1st Cup round at fourth-division side Grossaspach.

After an early 20-minute interruption due to a thunderstorm, Patrik Schick, Arthur, Alejandro Grimaldo and 19-year-old new signing Christian Kofane scored to secure a clear victory. Grossaspach finished the match with nine players after two sending-offs.

