"He is fit" Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz makes comeback against Union Berlin

SDA

11.4.2025 - 16:21

Ankle injury overcome: Florian Wirtz is about to make his comeback at Bayer Leverkusen.

Picture: Keystone

Bayer Leverkusen can once again rely on the recently injured exceptional player Florian Wirtz in the final spurt of the season.

Keystone-SDA





"He's fit and he's in the squad. He can play, even from the start," said coach Xabi Alonso ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga home match against Union Berlin.

The double winners have had to do without the 21-year-old Germany international since matchday 25. The team-mate of Swiss national team captain Granit Xhaka suffered an inner ligament injury in his right ankle almost four weeks ago in the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen following a foul by Mitchell Weiser.

Without Wirtz, Leverkusen were eliminated from the Champions League and also sensationally failed in the Cup semi-final against third-division side Bielefeld.

League leaders Bayern Munich must continue to wait for the return of captain Manuel Neuer. The 39-year-old goalkeeper is not yet fit for the classic against Dortmund on Saturday. A comeback in the quarter-final second leg of the Champions League against Inter Milan on Wednesday also seems highly unlikely after two torn muscle fibers in his right calf.

