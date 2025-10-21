Leverkusen's sporting director Simon Rolfes was more than challenged in the summer. Picture: Keystone

Bayer Leverkusen have mastered the major upheaval so far this season, thanks in part to an early change of coach. Now they face a major hurdle in the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayer Leverkusen made an incredible 39 transfers this summer. According to "transfermarkt.de", the total market value of the departures amounts to an incredible 415.80 million euros. Among others, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong (both to Liverpool), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich) and, last but not least, Swiss national team captain Granit Xhaka (Sunderland) left the club. The latter was the pacemaker in Bayer 04's game.

Sporting director Simon Rolfes was therefore more than challenged, all the more so as he also had to replace successful coach Xabi Alonso. The Spaniard, who moved to Real Madrid, led the team to win the double in the 2023/24 season, with Leverkusen winning the league title for the first time ever without losing. Last season, only Bayern Munich were better in the Bundesliga.

Misunderstanding ten Hag

Rolfes initially replaced Alonso with Erik ten Hag, who is described as no easy coach. The chemistry between the Dutchman and his boss was immediately off. In addition, Rolfes had "restless nights" due to the team's seemingly haphazard play, as he said on "Aktuelle Sportstudio". As a result, they parted company after winning one cup game and two championship games with one point. Never before in the Bundesliga has a coach hired in the summer been dismissed so early.

But the decision seems to have been the right one. Since then, the Dane Kasper Hjulmand, previously national coach of his country for four years, has been in charge - and suddenly things are going well again at Leverkusen. Under his leadership, the team has won four and drawn three of its seven competitive matches. In the Bundesliga, the team is 5th in the table, two points behind second-placed Leipzig - only leaders Bayern Munich have pulled away.

Top German players not affordable

This underlines the fact that the team is once again in a good position despite the major turnover. 91 percent of the players in the current squad are foreign professionals. "It is not financially viable for us to sign German players with the quality we require," said Rolfes. Nevertheless, Leverkusen has "an excellent reputation".

On Tuesday, Bayer 04 will face a Herculean task in the Champions League, as defending champions Paris Saint-Germain will be their opponents at home (live on blue Sport from 21:00). Ousmane Dembélé, this year's Ballon d'Or winner, could make his comeback for the French side after suffering a muscle injury in his right thigh at the beginning of September.

"PSG might even be the best team of all at the moment," said Rolfes. It will therefore be more than difficult for Leverkusen, who are struggling with personnel problems, to record their first win of the season in the top flight after the draws at FC Copenhagen (2:2) and at home against PSV Eindhoven (1:1).

Paris Saint-Germain are one of six teams to have won their first two games. Of this sextet, Arsenal and Inter Milan are also in action on Tuesday. Inter, with Switzerland's Yann Sommer and Manuel Akanji, will face Union Saint-Gilloise from Belgium, the team of Zurich striker Marc Giger.

Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel and Borussia Dortmund will face FC Copenhagen away from home, while defender Fabian Schär, who has been out of action recently, will take on Portuguese side Benfica Lisbon with Newcastle United.

