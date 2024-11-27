  1. Residential Customers
Champions League Lewa cracks the magic hundred mark - but which goalscorer has the best odds?

Syl Battistuzzi

27.11.2024

The Champions League record goalscorers
The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>1st Cristiano Ronaldo</strong>: 140 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus Turin.

1st Cristiano Ronaldo: 140 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus Turin.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>2. Lionel Messi</strong>: 129 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona.

2. Lionel Messi: 129 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona.

Image: Getty

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>3. Robert Lewandowski</strong>: 101 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund.

3. Robert Lewandowski: 101 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund.

Image: KEYSTONE

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>4. Karim Benzema</strong>: 90 goals. Clubs: Al-Ittihad, Real Madrid, Olympique Lyon.

4. Karim Benzema: 90 goals. Clubs: Al-Ittihad, Real Madrid, Olympique Lyon.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>5. Raúl González Blanco</strong>: 71 goals. Clubs: FC Schalke, Real Madrid.

5. Raúl González Blanco: 71 goals. Clubs: FC Schalke, Real Madrid.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>6. Ruud van Nistelrooy</strong>: 56 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSV Eindhoven.

6. Ruud van Nistelrooy: 56 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSV Eindhoven.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>7. Thomas Müller</strong>: 54 goals. Club: FC Bayern Munich.

7. Thomas Müller: 54 goals. Club: FC Bayern Munich.

Image: Getty

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>8. Thierry Henry</strong>: 50 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Arsenal, AS Monaco, FC Arsenal.

8. Thierry Henry: 50 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Arsenal, AS Monaco, FC Arsenal.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>9. Kylian Mbappé</strong>: 49 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco.

9. Kylian Mbappé: 49 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco.

Image: Piotr Nowak/PAP/dpa

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>10. Zlatan Ibrahimovic</strong>: 48 goals. Clubs: Milan, Manchester United (editor's note: no goals), Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus Turin, Ajax Amsterdam.

10. Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 48 goals. Clubs: Milan, Manchester United (editor's note: no goals), Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus Turin, Ajax Amsterdam.

Image: Getty

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>10. Andriy Shevchenko</strong>: 48 goals. Clubs: Dynamo Kiev, Chelsea, AC Milan.

10. Andriy Shevchenko: 48 goals. Clubs: Dynamo Kiev, Chelsea, AC Milan.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>12. Erling Haaland</strong>: 46 goals. Clubs: Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Salzburg.

12. Erling Haaland: 46 goals. Clubs: Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Salzburg.

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>12. Filippo Inzaghi:</strong> 46 goals. Clubs: AC MIlan, Juventus Turin.

12. Filippo Inzaghi: 46 goals. Clubs: AC MIlan, Juventus Turin.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>14. Mohamed Salah:</strong> 45 goals. Clubs: Liverpool, AS Roma, Chelsea, FC Basel.

14. Mohamed Salah: 45 goals. Clubs: Liverpool, AS Roma, Chelsea, FC Basel.

Image: Getty

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>15. Didier Drogba</strong>: 44 goals. Clubs: Galatasaray, Chelsea, Marseille.

15. Didier Drogba: 44 goals. Clubs: Galatasaray, Chelsea, Marseille.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>16. Neymar:</strong> 43 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona.

16. Neymar: 43 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>17. Alessandro Del Piero</strong>: 42 goals. Club: Juventus Turin.

17. Alessandro Del Piero: 42 goals. Club: Juventus Turin.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>18. Sergio Agüero</strong>: 41 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona (editor's note: no goals), Manchester City, Atlético Madrid.

18. Sergio Agüero: 41 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona (editor's note: no goals), Manchester City, Atlético Madrid.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>19. Antoine Griezmann</strong>: 38 goals. Atlético Madrid, Barcelona.

19. Antoine Griezmann: 38 goals. Atlético Madrid, Barcelona.

Image: Getty

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>20. Edinson Cavani</strong>: 35 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli.

20. Edinson Cavani: 35 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>21. Harry Kane</strong>: 35 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Tottenham.

21. Harry Kane: 35 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Tottenham.

Image: Imago

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>22. Fernando Morientes</strong>: 33 goals. Clubs: Marseille (editor's note: no goals), Valencia, Liverpool, Real Madrid, AS Monaco.

22. Fernando Morientes: 33 goals. Clubs: Marseille (editor's note: no goals), Valencia, Liverpool, Real Madrid, AS Monaco.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>23. Arjen Robben</strong>: 31 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven.

23. Arjen Robben: 31 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>24. Kakà:</strong> 30 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, AC Milan.

24. Kakà: 30 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, AC Milan.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>24. Wayne Rooney:</strong> 30 goals. Club: Manchester United.

24. Wayne Rooney: 30 goals. Club: Manchester United.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers. <strong>24. Samuel Eto'o</strong>: 30 goals. Chelsea, Inter, Barcelona, Mallorca.

24. Samuel Eto'o: 30 goals. Chelsea, Inter, Barcelona, Mallorca.

Image: Keystone

The Champions League record goalscorers
Robert Lewandowski scored his 100th and 101st goals in the Champions League against Brest. This makes the Pole the third professional to break the hundred mark in the top flight. But which goalscorer actually has the best goal tally?

27.11.2024, 16:30

Star striker Robert Lewandowski has fired FC Barcelona to their fourth Champions League victory and himself into an elite club. The former Bayern and BVB attacker put the Catalans 3-0 ahead against Stade Brest with a penalty. It was the Pole's 100th goal in the top flight. Only Lionel Messi (129) and Cristiano Ronaldo (140) have reached this mark before him. Dani Olmo added the second, and then it was Lewandowski himself who scored the final goal.

"Lewandowski is incredible," enthused Barça coach Hansi Flick. The 36-year-old's performances are indeed outstanding. If you look at his goal rate, he is even better than Messi and CR7. Lewandowski has an average of 0.8 goals per game (101 goals in 125 games) - just ahead of Messi (0.79) and CR7 (0.76).

Haaland leaves everyone behind

Manchester City, in crisis, managed to let a 3-0 lead slip away at home against Feyenoord. Erling Haaland's brace was almost lost in the gloating over the English champions' performance. The Norwegian scored his 45th and 46th goals in the top flight - in just 44 games. The 24-year-old continued to raise his incredible average and now stands at 1.04 goals per game.

This makes even Kylian Mbappé look old. The Frenchman has scored 49 times in 77 games on the European stage so far, giving him an average of 0.63.

Below is the list of attackers with the best odds (rounded):

Goal scorers with the best odds (Champions League)

  • Erling Haaland 1.05 (goals per game)
  • Robert Lewandowski 0.80
  • Lionel Messi 0.79
  • Ruud van Nistelrooy 0.77
  • Cristiano Ronaldo 0.77
  • Harry Kane 0.69
  • Kylian Mbappé 0.64
  • Karim Benzema 0.59
  • Filippo Inzaghi 0.57
  • Edinson Cavani 0.56
  • Mo Salah 0.54
  • Neymar 0.53
  • Sergio Agüero 0.52
  • Raúl 0.50
  • Andriy Shevchenko 0.48
  • Didier Drogba 0.48
  • Alessandro del Piero 0.47
  • Thierry Henry 0.45
  • Zlatan Ibrahimović 0.39
  • Samuel Eto'o 0.38
  • Antoine Griezmann 0.38
  • Fernando Morientes 0.35
  • Wayne Rooney 0.35
  • Kakà 0.35
  • Thomas Müller 0.35
  • Arjen Robben 0.28
Show more

