The Champions League record goalscorers 1st Cristiano Ronaldo: 140 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus Turin. Image: Keystone 2. Lionel Messi: 129 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona. Image: Getty 3. Robert Lewandowski: 101 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund. Image: KEYSTONE 4. Karim Benzema: 90 goals. Clubs: Al-Ittihad, Real Madrid, Olympique Lyon. Image: Keystone 5. Raúl González Blanco: 71 goals. Clubs: FC Schalke, Real Madrid. Image: Keystone 6. Ruud van Nistelrooy: 56 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSV Eindhoven. Image: Keystone 7. Thomas Müller: 54 goals. Club: FC Bayern Munich. Image: Getty 8. Thierry Henry: 50 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona, FC Arsenal, AS Monaco, FC Arsenal. Image: Keystone 9. Kylian Mbappé: 49 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco. Image: Piotr Nowak/PAP/dpa 10. Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 48 goals. Clubs: Milan, Manchester United (editor's note: no goals), Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus Turin, Ajax Amsterdam. Image: Getty 10. Andriy Shevchenko: 48 goals. Clubs: Dynamo Kiev, Chelsea, AC Milan. Image: Keystone 12. Erling Haaland: 46 goals. Clubs: Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Salzburg. 12. Filippo Inzaghi: 46 goals. Clubs: AC MIlan, Juventus Turin. Image: Keystone 14. Mohamed Salah: 45 goals. Clubs: Liverpool, AS Roma, Chelsea, FC Basel. Image: Getty 15. Didier Drogba: 44 goals. Clubs: Galatasaray, Chelsea, Marseille. Image: Keystone 16. Neymar: 43 goals. Clubs: Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona. Image: Keystone 17. Alessandro Del Piero: 42 goals. Club: Juventus Turin. Image: Keystone 18. Sergio Agüero: 41 goals. Clubs: FC Barcelona (editor's note: no goals), Manchester City, Atlético Madrid. Image: Keystone 19. Antoine Griezmann: 38 goals. Atlético Madrid, Barcelona. Image: Getty 20. Edinson Cavani: 35 goals. Clubs: Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli. Image: Keystone 21. Harry Kane: 35 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Tottenham. Image: Imago 22. Fernando Morientes: 33 goals. Clubs: Marseille (editor's note: no goals), Valencia, Liverpool, Real Madrid, AS Monaco. Image: Keystone 23. Arjen Robben: 31 goals. Clubs: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven. Image: Keystone 24. Kakà: 30 goals. Clubs: Real Madrid, AC Milan. Image: Keystone 24. Wayne Rooney: 30 goals. Club: Manchester United. Image: Keystone 24. Samuel Eto'o: 30 goals. Chelsea, Inter, Barcelona, Mallorca. Image: Keystone

Robert Lewandowski scored his 100th and 101st goals in the Champions League against Brest. This makes the Pole the third professional to break the hundred mark in the top flight. But which goalscorer actually has the best goal tally?

Syl Battistuzzi

Star striker Robert Lewandowski has fired FC Barcelona to their fourth Champions League victory and himself into an elite club. The former Bayern and BVB attacker put the Catalans 3-0 ahead against Stade Brest with a penalty. It was the Pole's 100th goal in the top flight. Only Lionel Messi (129) and Cristiano Ronaldo (140) have reached this mark before him. Dani Olmo added the second, and then it was Lewandowski himself who scored the final goal.

"Lewandowski is incredible," enthused Barça coach Hansi Flick. The 36-year-old's performances are indeed outstanding. If you look at his goal rate, he is even better than Messi and CR7. Lewandowski has an average of 0.8 goals per game (101 goals in 125 games) - just ahead of Messi (0.79) and CR7 (0.76).

Haaland leaves everyone behind

Manchester City, in crisis, managed to let a 3-0 lead slip away at home against Feyenoord. Erling Haaland's brace was almost lost in the gloating over the English champions' performance. The Norwegian scored his 45th and 46th goals in the top flight - in just 44 games. The 24-year-old continued to raise his incredible average and now stands at 1.04 goals per game.

This makes even Kylian Mbappé look old. The Frenchman has scored 49 times in 77 games on the European stage so far, giving him an average of 0.63.

Below is the list of attackers with the best odds (rounded):