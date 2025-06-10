The tablecloth between Robert Lewandowski (left) and national team coach Michal Probierz appears to have been cut in two. Imago

In the dispute with national team coach Michal Probierz, star striker Robert Lewandowski has gone one better. The Barça professional also explains how he learned of his removal as captain.

DPA dpa

Poland's star footballer Robert Lewandowski has made further accusations against coach Michal Probierz following his temporary resignation from the national team. "The coach betrayed my trust," said the 36-year-old in an interview with "WP SportoweFakty": "He broke our agreements and that's why I'm surprised by his behavior."

Lewandowski also described how Probierz broke the news to him that he was being removed as captain. "I wasn't prepared for it at all, I was just putting my children to bed," reported the FC Barcelona professional.

The conversation had only lasted a few minutes and the news had already spread in the media a few moments later. "The way I was informed really surprised me," said Lewandowski.

Return? Lewandowski wants to "catch his breath" first

On Sunday, the star striker caused quite a stir with his surprising announcement that he would no longer play for Poland's national team under Probierz. "In view of the circumstances and the loss of trust in the coach of the Polish national team, I have decided to stop playing for the Polish national team while he is in office," the goalscorer wrote on the X platform.

Lewandowski said that he did not want to speculate about a return at the moment. "I want to sit down and think about it in peace. I need to catch my breath." He is currently feeling "regret and anger", but the national team has "always been the most important thing" to him.

How are his teammates reacting?

Lewandowski, who used to score goals for FC Bayern and Borussia Dortmund, had renounced the current qualification window after a long season with FC Barcelona. The media reported that the captain's departure was largely met with approval within the team. However, Lewandowski said that teammates had called him and were "shocked".

Lewandowski has played 158 international matches for Poland, scoring 85 goals. He wants to lead his nation to the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada - but a future under coach Probierz seems unlikely.

