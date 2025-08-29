Robert Lewandowski is back playing for the Polish national team after his dispute with former national team coach Michal Probierz Keystone

Robert Lewandowski is back in Poland's national team.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The new Polish national team coach Jan Urban has called up the FC Barcelona striker for the World Cup qualifiers against the Netherlands and Finland. This was announced by the Polish Football Association PZPN on Friday on X. The matches will take place on September 4 and 7.

There had been a row over Lewandowski in June when the then national coach Michal Probierz removed the captain's armband from the 37-year-old star of the team after many years. Lewandowski then announced his resignation from the national team.

Probierz did not survive the dispute with the star, taking his hat in mid-June after failures and making way for his successor Jan Urban. Lewandowski has played 158 international matches for Poland to date, scoring 85 goals.

More videos from the department