Robert Lewandowski no longer wants to play for Poland's national team under current coach Michal Probierz.

"In view of the circumstances and the loss of confidence in the coach of the Polish national team, I have decided to stop playing for the Polish national team while he is in office," the FC Barcelona striker wrote on X.

Biorąc pod uwagę okoliczności i utratę zaufania do selekcjonera Reprezentacji Polski postanowiłem do czasu kiedy jest trenerem zrezygnować z gry w Reprezentacji Polski. Mam nadzieję, że będzie dane mi jeszcze zagrać dla najlepszych kibiców na świecie. 🇵🇱 — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) June 8, 2025

He hopes to be able to "play for the best fans in the world" again afterwards. The 36-year-old record player and record goalscorer for Poland had already opted out of the current qualifying window.

Probierz took the captain's armband away from Lewandowski

Prior to Lewandowski's post, national team coach Probierz had declared that Piotr Zielinski, rather than the striker, would captain the national team in future. "The coach has personally informed Robert Lewandowski, the whole team and the coaching staff of his decision," read a statement from the association.

Lewandowski has played 158 international matches for Poland, scoring 85 goals. He wants to lead his nation to the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada. The pressure on Probierz is likely to increase considerably following the social media post by Lewandowski, who is considered a national hero in his home country.

