Defender leaves YB Lewin Blum moves to Charleroi on loan

SDA

6.9.2025 - 11:19

On loan to Charleroi: Lewin Blum will no longer play for Young Boys this season
On loan to Charleroi: Lewin Blum will no longer play for Young Boys this season
Keystone

Young Boys are loaning Lewin Blum to Sporting Charleroi until the end of the season. The club has announced that the loan agreement with the Belgian first division club includes an option to buy the 24-year-old.

Keystone-SDA

06.09.2025, 11:19

06.09.2025, 11:31

Blum, who came through the YB youth ranks, played 138 competitive matches for the Bernese club. He scored three goals and provided 18 assists. The full-back won the double with Young Boys in 2023 and the league title in 2024. This season, the former Swiss junior international only made sporadic appearances.

