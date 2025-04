Arsenal have to make up a deficit in Lyon. Picture: Keystone

Lia Wälti loses the semi-final first leg of the Women's Champions League with Arsenal on her 32nd birthday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Swiss national team captain came on in the 84th minute of the 2-1 defeat at home to record winners Lyon in London. Shortly before that, the French side had taken the lead for a second time through Haitian Melchie Dumornay. The second leg will take place on Sunday, April 27.

In the other semi-final, defending champions Barcelona and Chelsea will face off on Sunday.

