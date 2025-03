Lia Wälti in Arsenal kit Keystone

National team captain Lia Wälti can continue to dream of winning the Champions League. The midfielder reached the semi-finals with Arsenal.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Londoners made up for a 2-0 deficit from the first leg with a 3-0 win at home to Real Madrid in the quarter-finals. Wälti was substituted for the final quarter of an hour.

In the semi-final, Arsenal will face last year's finalists Lyon, who eliminated Bayern Munich with a 6-1 aggregate score.