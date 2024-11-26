  1. Residential Customers
Appeal from the hospital Lia Wälti: "Please take care of yourself and never ignore the small signs"

SDA

26.11.2024 - 17:46

Lia Wälti had to have an abscess treated.
Picture: Keystone

Lia Wälti misses the women's national team's last match of the year. The captain revealed the reason for this on Instagram.

26.11.2024, 17:46

26.11.2024, 20:06

"What looked small turned out to be an abscess. Because we recognized it early, I got the help I needed," said Wälti.

Alongside a picture of her smiling on a hospital bed, the player from London club Arsenal wrote: "This is a reminder to always look after your body." She had listened to him, trusted her instincts and had it checked. "Please take care of yourself and never ignore the little signs!"

Ready for a sensation?. The national team stars in form check ahead of the ultimate cracker duels

Ready for a sensation?The national team stars in form check ahead of the ultimate cracker duels

Géraldine Reuteler is also out

The Swiss women's national team has to cope with its next absentee. After Lia Wälti, Naomi Luyet and Luana Bühler, Géraldine Reuteler will also have to miss the last international matches of the year.

The Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder has declared a forfeit due to muscular complaints in her left calf. She will be replaced by Riola Xhemaili from PSV Eindhoven for the matches against Germany (on Friday in Zurich) and England (on Tuesday in Sheffield).

SDA

